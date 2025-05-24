Love After Lockup season 6 episode 10 recap: Alexis stuns Julius with pregnancy news while Joey opens up about Michael

Love After Lockup season 6 released episode 10, titled Old Flames & New Fires, on May 23, 2025, on WeTV. It featured major developments between two couples: Alexis and Julius as well as Joey and Michael.

Alexis revealed her pregnancy news to Julius during a tense conversation. Meanwhile, Joey reflected on his failed relationship with Michael, who was back in prison. The episode aired on May 23, 2025, and focused on relationship struggles, communication breakdowns, and emotional confrontations between the cast members.

Episode 10 overview of Love After Lockup season 6

Alexis reveals her pregnancy

Tension built quickly between Alexis and Julius when she confronted him about not coming home the previous night. She wanted to know where he had been, and Julius told her he was at Drew’s house. Alexis expressed frustration over his lack of communication, pointing out that he failed to come home and accused him of turning the situation into a "secret."

In her Love After Lockup confessional, Alexis said:

“If I would have did that to Julius… He would never let nothing like that fly...If you can’t accept my boundaries then, it’s just not going to work.”

She then showed him two positive pregnancy tests. Julius asked what it meant, and Alexis told him it indicated she's pregnant. He repeated her words in disbelief, and she confirmed the news, saying,

“Yeah, I’m pregnant. We [are] pregnant.”

Julius reacts with hesitation

Julius expressed shock, saying, “Damn. I don’t know. That’s crazy.” He struggled to process the news and later said in a confessional:

“I just got out of prison, not even a whole month. I’m not really trying to have no kids right now.”

Alexis shared that the pregnancy was not unexpected, stating in a Love After Lockup confessional:

“We don’t use protection. So it’s like you knew that could happen.”

Julius remained conflicted and told Alexis that they were dealing with many issues already. He asked if she was certain about the baby. Alexis confirmed it, explaining that she had missed her period, experienced nausea, breast pain, and other symptoms.

Joey describes Michael’s relapse and heartbreak

Joey sat with his mother, Linda, to explain Michael’s recent incarceration. He said Michael was back in prison after being out for about three weeks, describing the situation as a “shock”. He added that Michael disappeared from the halfway house after one night and didn’t follow parole rules.

In a Love After Lockup confessional, Joey confirmed that Michael had relapsed. He recalled the time when he reached out to Michael once and he said he was at a friend's place. From his response, Joey felt like Michael was getting bothered by being asked such questions. Joey said he didn’t have a plan B, adding:

“I’m terrified I’m gonna be alone the rest of my life. I'm terrified that I'm never going to find that true love.”

Linda offered reassurance and warned Joey that he trusted people too easily. Joey concluded that he was "done" crying and being sad over Michael.

Michael speaks from prison

Meanwhile, Michael shared his side from St. Anthony’s work camp. He admitted to multiple hookups and parole violations, explaining:

“I wasn’t ready really to give up my old ways...I'm kind of accepted this way of life already. I'm kind of like I'm used to prison.”

Despite everything, Michael said that he still loved Joey:

“I really had a lot of hopes for us...Maybe something could happen in the future. But I got to get this out of my system.”

Love After Lockup season 6 is available to stream anytime on Max.

