Netflix's popular dating show Love is Blind: Brazil is set to premiere with a new season on June 19. On May 22, Netflix released the official trailer of the show's fourth installment, titled Love is Blind Brazil - A Fresh Start, on YouTube.

Hosts Klebber Toldeo and Camila Queiroz shared the first look of season 4 on their official Instagram handles, teasing a thrilling new season awaiting the fans.

The trailer hints at a different turn from the general Love is Blind format. The description of the trailer says:

"This reality show features participants who are looking for true love for the second time in their lives."

Season 4 of Love is Blind: Brazil will feature cast members who are not unknown to the trials of love. Unlike the fresh singles who come on the show to try their luck at finding the love of their lives, season 4 promises to feature a different set of cast members.

While sharing a glimpse of season 4 on her official Instagram handle, Queiroz wrote in the caption:

"All participants have lived serious relationships but have not yet had a happy ending."

Love is Blind: Brazil season 4 gives the cast members a fresh start

When will season 4 of Love is Blind: Brazil release?

According to the official announcement by Netflix on May 22, Love is Blind: Brazil will premiere on June 19 with its first part. Thus, fans can 'antiBlindcipate' that the show will drop its episodes in sections.

Seasons 2 and 3 of the dating show arrived with a lineup of 11 episodes. Keeping in line with that tradition, viewers can also expect to see a total of 11 episodes in season 4. However, the number of episodes to be released is yet to be confirmed.

A twist in the Love is Blind: Brazil season 4 format

In the trailer, Toldeo says:

"This time we decided to bring on people who have had their hearts broken in the past, but still believe in finding love."

Although the show promises to feature a different group of participants, the usual dating process remains the same as the other spin-offs of Love is Blind. As seen in the trailer, contestants try to forge bonds with each other from separate pods, unable to see who they are interacting with.

In the trailer, there are clips showing cast members discussing the complexities of marriage, family dynamics, and intimacy. A pair of contestants are seen exchanging delicate details about their children's mental health. In the same clip, some are seen disagreeing on matters of love, while the fans hear someone say:

"I'm not gonna keep saying "I love you" if that's not how I feel."

The show promises to deliver suspense and drama to its eagerly waiting fans, who see the cast members arguing on different topics, from securing the parents' approval to discussing the details of marriage. The thrill prevails as the trailer ends with a female participant questioning her decision before her wedding.

Meet the cast of Love is Blind: Brazil season 4

The new season features participants who are "divorced," "separated" or "who lived in an engagement that was not made official."

These are the confirmed participants of season 4:

Patrick Ribeiro Ariela Carasso Vanessa Kurashiki Ingrid Santa Rita Alexandra Thomaz Gabriel Kaled Muriel De Aquino Silva Leandro Marcal Marilia Pinheiro Leonardo Placido Rodrigo Knoeller Evandro Pinto Marcia Ishimoto Renata Giaffredo Andre Romano

In season 3 of Love is Blind: Brazil, five couples walked out of the show, married. However, three out of the five couples separated later. With the growing popularity of the Love is Blind franchise, fans eagerly await to witness more happy endings for the ones searching for their one true love.