Where to follow Clay Gravesande from Love is Blind season 6 on Instagram? Exploring his early life and business ventures

Clay Gravesande is a social media personality and reality star who rose to fame from the popular Netflix show Love is Blind, season 6. Fans can follow him on Instagram at @clay_gravesande, where he boasts upwards of 255k followers.

He was one of the couples who joined the cast of Love is Blind season 6. The season premiered on February 14, 2024, and concluded on March 6, 2024. When the show ended, he said he wasn't ready for his marriage with Amber Desiree.

Other than being a reality show star, Clay Gravesande is an entrepreneur with several business ventures.

Clay Gravesande also has an Airbnb business

Clay Gravesande was born on September 3, 1993. He is originally from Somerset, New Jersey. He finished his early education at Franklin High School and attended the University of South Carolina, where he was a star sprinter for the school’s field and track team. Moreover, Clay is a six-time NCAA All-American and 2014 team captain.

The 31-year-old has been a Philadelphia Eagle and is often seen watching the NFL.

Clay runs an Airbnb rental service in Charlotte, North Carolina. It is a two-level, one-bedroom apartment, reportedly rented for $120 per night. Being situated at a prime location, it is one of the most popular rentals in the city.

The property is described as:

“This is a great place to enjoy the best that Charlotte has to offer.”

Clay Gravesande has also established WaveSandy, a boat and jet ski rental business at Riverside Marina in Belmont.

Apart from that, Clay Gravesande's business website describes him as:

"Being a black-owned business for jet skis can provide opportunities for growth, community support, while also supporting diversity and inclusion in the boating industry. As a black-owned business, it is important to offer quality products and services, and to develop a strong reputation within the community."

The website describes his business mission as:

"Mission was to help the great people of the Carolina’s to enjoy their time outdoors. We pride ourselves on being convenient for our clients and giving them the tools to enjoy their time out on the lake."

His Instagram also states that he owns WaveSandy Water Rentals, a jet ski and boat rental company based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The website continues:

"The business was founded by Clayton Gravesande, a graduate from the University of South Carolina. Clayton always seen his friends leave the Carolina’s to rent boats and jet skis. He wanted to help enhance the city by bringing attention to the great lakes in the Carolina’s."

Clay Gravesande on Love is Blind

Love is Blind, a popular Netflix reality show, has a huge fan base and record-breaking viewership. Clay appeared in season 6 of the show, during which time he gained international exposure.

Netflix describes the show as:

“Nick and Vanessa Lachey host this social experiment where single men and women look for love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.”

By the Love is Blind season 6 finale, Clay had said no to his fiance, Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, as he was not ready to get married. Later, during the Love is Blind reunion, Clay revealed that he tried to contact AD after the show ended.

“She’s honestly the love of my life,” he said.

Clay also shared that he has been in therapy ever since Love is Blind ended. While suffering from anxiety, he feared that he might end up similar to his father and cheat on Amber, as his father cheated on his mother.

Interested fans can stream Love is Blind season 6 on Netflix.