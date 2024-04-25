"I was told it probably won't happen for you": The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton celebrates "miracle" pregnancy after 7 miscarriages 

Charlotte Chilton, who appeared as a faithful on BBC One's The Traitors in January this year, took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 24, to share the news of her "miracle" pregnancy with the world.

Chilton, who works as a recruitment manager in Warwickshire, revealed in her Instagram post how she had lost hope of ever being pregnant after going through multiple miscarriages, failed inseminations, and IVFs in her 20s, adding,

"After 7 miscarriages, over my 20s, failed insemination, failed IVF, I was told 'It probably won't happen for you'. These words for a lot of women are the words you never want to hear. Yet someone decided I deserved a wish answering and now I'm going to have my own little miracle."

Chilton's pregnancy reveal post had pictures of her baby bump alongside a scan of her unborn child, calling it the most welcomed surprise.

Charlotte Chilton opened up about her struggle with pregnancy throughout her 20s in her Instagram post

In her Instagram post, Charlotte Chilton opened up about having conceived 7 times in her 20s, with each pregnancy resulting in a miscarriage. Following the miscarriages, Chilton also gave IVF and insemination a try, both of which didn't work. She even had other people tell her it might not happen for her. Pregnant at 32 now, Chilton seems to have proven them wrong.

Further in her post, Charlotte Chilton also talked about the start of her pregnancy being "rough," especially because of her sickness. Despite it all, Chilton remains optimistic, looking forward to "the most welcomed surprise ever!!!"

Claudia Winkleman, the host of The Traitors, was one of the first few to comment on Chilton's pregnancy post, adding red hearts to share the joy of the news. Ash Bibi, another contestant on the show, commented, "Your traitor fam is here for you, darling."

Several other contestants from the series' first and second seasons dropped in to congratulate the mother-to-be.

Charlotte is married to Laura Chilton, with whom she has shared several pictures on Instagram, but little information is available about their married life.

Charlotte Chilton had struggled with a rare condition of 'Suicide Disease' in the past

Following her banishment from BBC One's The Traitors in January, Charlotte Chilton spoke with Metro UK, revealing her Trigeminal Neuralgia diagnosis - a rare neurological condition - in her 20s.

Talking about the condition, Chilton explained,

"It's actually known as the 'suicide disease' because it has such a high percentage of people who [die by] suicide because it's just agony. It's the worst pain condition you can have."

Charlotte further revealed that she had "a very bad case" of the rare condition, which made her miss out on a lot of things in life. There was also a point in her life when she didn't want to live anymore, the recruitment manager shared.

With her wife's help, Chilton got it fixed by a leading surgeon who was Laura's friend. Soon after that, she met with a car accident which undid the surgery, with her pains returning in the worst form, needing immediate treatment.

After multiple brain surgeries, Charlotte Chilton's condition is cured, but has affected her speech and short-term memory negatively. The recovery from the surgeries required Chilton to learn basic functions like walking, eating, talking, and working on her coordination again.

She also shared how she had no sensation on the right side of her body, below her tongue. While Chilton believed she might need to get it all done again at some point in her life, she was not ready to give up.

"I can't live in fear. I've lived in fear for 10 years. This is my 30s. We got over COVID. I'm gonna seize the day and push myself and that's what I've done."

Charlotte appeared in the third season of The Traitors for the first nine episodes but was banished from the tenth one.