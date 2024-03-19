The Traitors season 3: Everything we know so far 

Over the last few years, The Traitors has established itself as one of the most popular television shows on BBC. The second season of The Traitors recently came to an end with Harry and Mollie making the finale an iconic event that grabbed millions of eyeballs.

On November 3, 2023, Kalpana Patel Knight, the Head of Entertainment at BBC confirmed the production of third season. Neither BBC nor the producers of the show have officially declared the potential release date for the upcoming season.

The show has amassed a dedicated following in a short span of time. This is evident from the words of Kalpana Patel Knight when she announced the renewal of the show back in November 2024. BBC quoted her saying:

"The massive unscripted hit The Traitors will be back for a third series. Expect to see more psychological gameplay, exciting challenges and of course Claudia at the helm, it will be a thrilling ride for both avid fans and newcomers to the series for sure. The BBC will always remain faithful to The Traitors."

The Traitors season 3 potential cast and host

Soon after The Traitors was renewed for third installment, the casting process for the upcoming season kicked in. The last date to apply for the show was February 11, 2024. Since the cast roster for the previous episodes was revealed during the show premiere, season 3 will probably do the same.

Fans can only anticipate seeing Claudia Winkleman, the renowned host of previous two seasons, in the forthcoming installment.

What is The Traitors all about?

The BBC show is a reality competition series that is based on the Dutch television series, De Verraders. In this show, players are called "Faithful" and they compete for prize money against a mysterious backdrop. Among the "Faithful," there are a group of contestants chosen by the host who are referred to as "Traitors."

In order to succeed, competitors must overcome obstacles while attempting to identify "Traitors," the ones who are selected to undermine the efforts of other team members.

For the contestants of the show, walking on a fine line between safety and danger is the reality. Speaking on the subject, season two finalist Jazz told DigitalSpy:

"You have to get the balance right at every single opportunity. Not be too quiet, not be too loud, and just sit back and observe. And as a Faithful, you have to graft, you have to work so hard. Being really hyper vigilant, listening to all sorts of conversations."

Third season is likely to duplicate the drama, treachery, and entertainment of the first two seasons.

Watch The Traitors season 1 and 2 currently streaming on BBC iPlayer.