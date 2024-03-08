Where to watch The Traitors US season 2 reunion? Streaming platforms explored 

The Traitors US season 2 finale dropped on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET, along with the reunion special. The latest season of The Traitors US saw a significant shift from the first installment, as it featured only celebrity contestants who competed against each other within the Scottish castle with their eyes set on the cash prize.

All the episodes of The Traitors US season 2 are available for streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The cast of The Traitors US season 2 has completely redesigned the show following an explosive first season, making significant changes as compared to The Traitors UK and The Traitors Canada. In the latest season, the faithfuls must cooperate to identify traitors among themselves and try to eradicate them before they are killed or exiled.

The Traitors US season 2 streaming platform details

Since The Traitors is an exclusively online program, the only way to see the reality competition show is to become a member of NBC Universal's Peacock streaming service. For just $5.99 a month, viewers can subscribe to Peacock and watch the show without the need for cable.

A Peacock subscription costs only $5.99 per month, but if viewers happen to sign up for an annual plan on the streaming platform, they can get a discount of 17%. Viewers will have the opportunity to watch The Traitors on their computer, tablet, or phone with the subscription.

The show can also be watched on smart TVs by using the Peacock app, even though the reality show isn't currently running live on regular cable. Bravo and NBC are also scheduled to air reruns of the show following the initial release.

What is the latest buzz about The Traitors US season 2?

On January 12, The Traitors US season 2 debuted, with Alan Cumming returning as the host along with his pet dog Lala. Every Thursday, new episodes may be seen on Peacock. The second season consists of 12 episodes, and the season finale premiered on Thursday, March 7 at 9 p.m. ET. The reunion special, hosted by Andy Cohen, aired just after the finale.

The Emmy-winning series' second season has twenty-one contestants, and all of them are reality stars, athletes, and influencers. On the contrary, Season 1's roster consisted of 20 reality television stars and average citizens.

Real Housewives Sandra Diaz-Twine, boxer Deontay Wilder, Big Brother star Dan Gheesling, fighter Phaedra Parks, Sheree Whitfield, and Tamra Judge, as well as John Devenanzio, also known as "Johnny Bananas," from MTV's The Challenge, are among the prominent cast members.

The show's official description states that the entirety of the action, manipulation, and drama takes place in a lonely castle in the Scottish Highlands. The format of the show also requires the twenty-one larger-than-life personalities to come together to compete in a series of challenges to earn a lucrative cash prize of up to $250,000.