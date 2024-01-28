Who won The Traitors UK season 2?

The Traitors UK season 2 final, episode 12, was released on Friday, January 26, 2024. Now that the hit reality series has ended, it is finally revealed who the winner of The Traitors UK season 2 was.

Eight cast members who made it to the finals were Harry, Andrew, Ross, Evie, Jasmine, Jaz, Mollie, and Zack. However, the faithful, Jasmine and Zack, were banished and murdered, respectively, and sent home in episode 11.

That left three faithful Evie, Jaz, and Mollie, alongside three traitors, Harry, Andrew, and Ross. On Friday, fans were shocked to discover that Harry Clark, a traitor, had won season 2 of The Traitors UK, single-handedly taking the grand prize of £95,150 home.

Who was the winner of The Traitors UK season 2?

Three weeks ago, Ash became the first traitor to be banished. Following her departure from the show, traitor Paul was sent home, too, after Harry turned on him. Even though Paul was confident that he would win the grand prize, he was surprised at his elimination.

In his confessional interview on The Traitors UK season 2 episode 8, he said,

"He [Harry] really went for me. He has his eyes wide open with his role as a Traitor. I think even little Harry's learnt a bit from the way that I was playing it because the way he took me down in that moment then was just perfect, so I fall on my own sword."

Throughout the series, viewers see Harry and one of the faithful, Mollie's friendship bloom. The 22-year-old traitor Harry Clark successfully won her trust after Mollie chose faithful Jaz and banished him. This is how Harry was safe again. With his and another traitor, Andrew's effort, he was able to murder Zack as well. Over the final week, Harry cleverly planned each step, ensuring no one suspected him.

When it was time to decide who the traitor was at the round table, faithful Evie and Andrew were banished. As a traitor, Andrew had "no hard feelings for Harry"; instead, he was surprised "he got this far."

He continued,

"It’s been a weight off my shoulders to be honest, I can go back to being me."

After Claudia's elimination, Harry, Jaz, and Mollie Pearce were left. Harry voted for Jaz, and Jaz voted for Harry after his conversation with Paul. His suspicions arose, but Mollie's last-minute decision made the whole difference. As mentioned before, she chose Harry, which is why he won the grand prize and was crowned the winner.

At the end of the episode, Harry revealed his true identity,

"I am, and since the start, have been a Traitor."

Mollie is devasted to find out that Harry is the traitor. Tearing up, she left the room. Harry, however, tried to explain that he was a "good guy" and that his family was the only reason he decided to participate in this competition. He couldn't believe he was crowned a champion of The Traitors UK.

He further continued, describing his participation as a traitor in The Traitors UK season 2,

"My family knows I'm a good guy. To everyone else, if you don't think I'm a good guy, I promise you I am. But I came here for my family, for my loved ones. They're my motivation. They're the reason I go in life. I've just won £95,000. I feel I can breathe. I'm just me again. I'm Harry again... I've had enough of being naughty and being bad because that was next level!"

The Traitors UK season 2 finale, episode 12, can be streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC One.

