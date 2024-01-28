Where to watch The Traitors U.K. season 2 finale? Streaming platforms explored

The Traitors U.K. season 2 finale premiered on Friday, January 26, 2024. The series is a mystery reality TV series in which 22 contestants take part to compete for a grand prize of £120,000 in two groups: faithful and traitors, with three traitors secretly sabotaging the faithfuls' efforts and picking off contestants one by one.

All participants are supposed to stay at the Grand Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands, away from outside connections, so that each player can focus on the game without any distractions. Each participant can vote to eliminate someone they believe is a traitor.

With the premiere of season 2 of The Traitors U.K. on January 3, 2024, fans have patiently waited for the season's conclusion. The final episode has been released and can be streamed on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The episode synopsis reads as follows,

"It’s the final day of the ultimate psychological game of trust! Will any Traitors remain undetected and take the life-changing sum of money, all for themselves?"

Where to watch The Traitors U.K. season 2 final?

The participants who made it to the finals were Harry, Andrew, Ross, Evie, Jasmine, Jaz, Mollie, and Zack.

Here is a list of the remaining faithful and traitors:

Faithfuls Traitors Evie Harry Jaz Andrew Mollie Ross

To find out whether three out of eight contestants can make a unanimous decision and find out the remaining three traitors, viewers can stream the final episode of The Traitors U.K. on Peacock TV.

Viewers can also get free access to all episodes and the previous season of The Traitors U.K. by signing into their BBC iPlayer account. If you are a UK resident and have a TV license, watching the final episode on BBC iPlayer will be easier.

Crave is an excellent option for people living in Canada to stream the finale. On the other hand, for Australians, watching the 12-episode series will be possible through TBC.

What happened in The Traitors U.K. season 2 episode 11?

In The Traitors U.K. season 2, episode 11 was aired on January 25, 2024, in which two faithful were eliminated and had to go home. Andrew and Harry tried to convince him that Zack might be a threat. Previously on the show, he had shared what his plans were if he won the money as a faithful,

"The money would be a huge bonus for my girlfriend and I who are trying to find a flat and obviously, in the cost-of-living crisis, it's not great. Fundamentally, it's a bit of a selfish sort of reason, I think that I could win it if I'm a Faithful, I've already said that I do not want to be a Traitor at all because I'm never going to win."

Following Zack's murder, the other faithful that was banished was Jasmine after she lost at the roundtable. The two discussed their experience on The Traitors U.K. by appearing on The Traitors: Uncloaked podcast.

Jasmine said she should have been the traitor, and no one would have noticed her. She said,

"It's a bit of a boys' club, isn't it? Men only! But I personally think that I would have been a good Traitor and I did actually want to be a Traitor going on there."

Jasmine continued,

They have such control over the game and I think, there was a trend of Traitors being larger than life outside the roundtable and quiet in the roundtable, but I wasn't like that, I was kind of both. I just broke the mould of how a Traitor would behave and I don't think anyone would have suspected me unless your name was Zack.

Viewers can see who won at the end of The Traitors U.K. season 2 and stream all previous episodes on platforms such as BBC iPlayer, BBC One, Peacock TV, Crave, and TBC.

