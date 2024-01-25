Can you rent The Traitors' Castle? Details about location, price, and more explored

The Traitors season 2 is finally coming to an end on January 26, 2024. The second season of The Traitors is filmed across a sprawling 19th-century stately building, according to Bustle. Ardross Castle is an old hunting lodge in the highlands located just north of Inverness.

The building and its bleak environs aren't open to the public. But being a fully functional wedding venue, it can be rented out for a variety of purposes such as team building exercises and the like.

Situated close to the Easter Ross town of Alness, the location of The Traitors season 2 i.e. Ardross Castle is surrounded by over 100 acres of gardens and parkland.

The building was constructed in the Scottish baronial style, an ornate architectural style with intricate rooflines with turrets and battlements resembling fortresses, more than 170 years ago.

The Ardross Castle also known as The Traitors' Castle (Image via YouTube/@BBC)

The Traitors is one of the most dramatic reality shows on television at the moment. The BBC One show locks up twenty-two strangers in a distant castle, covertly dividing them into Traitors and Faithfuls, as each group fights to outwit the other. The total amount at risk is £120,000.

The McTaggart family owns The Traitors' castle

George Granville Leveson-Gower, the 1st Duke of Sutherland, owned the land at Ardross more than 200 years ago, long before The Traitors' castle was constructed. At the current location of the castle, he owned a hunting lodge.

In the Highland Clearances, the duke was a contentious character. He ordered the eviction of long-term residents from many areas of Sutherland to provide room for sheep farming and other agricultural advancements.

A few families were relocated to settlements near the coast, while others decided to emigrate and undertook arduous treks to Canada to begin new lives there. To the north of Ardross, on a hilltop, stands a statue of the duke.

Locally referred to as 'The Mannie', this structure above Golspie has seen acts of vandalism and even attempted toppling.

Years later, Sir Alexander Matheson purchased the Ardross estate, as per the BBC. A successful trader in China, Matheson also served as a Member of Parliament and played a key role in the construction of the Highlands railway network, and he had the fortress built—one that fans of The Traitor still recognize today.

According to the Ross and Cromarty Heritage Society, roughly 400 laborers were engaged in the building of the property starting in 1847. They designed the vast grounds of the castle and constructed thirty chambers. The website for Ardross Castle claims that Sir Alexander additionally enhanced housing for estate workers.

Following Sir Alexander's passing, philanthropist and industrialist Charles William Dyson Perrins purchased The Traitors' castle and its contents. When the Perrins' ownership ended in the 1930s, the estate was divided up and sold off in pieces.

The McTaggart family purchased the castle in 1983, and they are still the owners today. The property is available for weddings even though it isn't operated as a hotel; its notoriety was presumably increased by its inclusion in the second season of the BBC show.

It is noteworthy that the castle shot to fame after it was featured on the BBC show. When compared to the average volume over the previous five years, searches rose by 4,500% on the day the first episode of the UK show's second series aired earlier this month, according to the BBC.

The Traitors season two finale will air with a special seventy-minute episode on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 9 PM ET on BBC One.

