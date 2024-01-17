"Living off the back of Paddy’s success" - Fans react as BBC announces new show featuring UFC stars Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann

Two of UFC's rising stars from Liverpool, England, Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann are set to star on their show on British channel, BBC Three.

Pimblett and McCann will be followed exclusively by BBC Three's cameras for a limited series previewing their upcoming fights. The show is named 'Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey' as a nod to their Merseyside origins.

"Close friends, teammates and now they have a new series together! get ready to enter the world of #MMA and beyond with @PaddyTheBaddy & @MeatballMolly as they take on the biggest fights of their lives Paddy & Molly: Show No Mersey coming to #BBCThree and @bbciplayer."

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted to the show's announcement on X, with one claiming that Pimblett's growing stardom was helping McCann grow her own identity.

"Wow she really is living off the back of Paddy’s success."

A majority of the comments focused on how chubby Pimblett's face looked outside of fighting camp with some hilarious takes.

"Thumbs up for oversized heads! Guess MMA is a mind game too."

"Why has Paddy suddenly got a Sayers season ticket and Molly looks like an Umpah Lumpha?!"

"WTF have they done to Paddy's head size?"

"Has someone inflated Paddy’s head"

"Yo, can't wait to see if Paddy's head is really that big in the show or if it's just a bit of photo magic! Also, Molly's thumbs-up has me pumped!"

Some fans were outright about their disinterest in the show.

"Ffs I can’t stand this pair of Koonts. Definitely won’t be watching this s**t"

"I'd rather slam my d**k in a drawer"

Check out fans comments' in the screenshots below:

Fans react to Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann's show on BBC Three.

Renato Moicano remarks at Paddy Pimblett's post-fight physique

Paddy Pimblett is notorious for his drastic weight fluctuations outside of fight camp.

Pimblett tends to gain an immense amount of weight when he is not preparing for a fight and ends up looking very unhealthy. Fellow UFC lightweight Renato Moicano recently reacted to a picture of Pimblett.

On his YouTube channel, Moicano criticized Pimblett for his extreme turnaround in weight within three weeks of his fight. He also advised him to be more diligent about his weight.

"Somebody sent me a picture of this motherf***** Paddy Pimblett, and look how fat he is, my brother. I cannot believe how big he gets between fights, I'm not even joking. He fought December 16, so less than three weeks, my brother, and now he's looking like an old, retired fighter, my brother. Fat as f***."

Check out his comments below (0:10):