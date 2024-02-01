Who is Alan Cumming's sidekick Lala? Details explored

Lala, Alan Cumming's rescue dog from Costa Rica with raven fur, serves as the show's unusual co-host on The Traitors. The show recently debuted its second season on Peacock.

Lala's role goes beyond mere camaraderie; she accompanies Cumming during contestant interviews and oversees challenges, lending a tranquil, silent figure to the high-octane setting of the show. The introduction of a four-legged co-host in a reality program not only infuses unique dynamism into The Traitors but also spotlights the burgeoning trend of incorporating pets within mainstream media.

Prior to appearing on The Traitors, Lala's poignant tale began on Costa Rica's streets. She faced hardship when she fell pregnant before a kind local veterinarian helped.

Post-rescue, Lala's puppies quickly found new homes, but she remained unplaced. Her circumstances changed when ardent rescue proponents Alan Cumming and Grant Shaffer welcomed her into their family. Alan Cummings once posted a video when he was host of PBS's Mystery where he was discussing his rescues. In that video, he stated,

"Lala is a street dog from Costa Rica. She got pregnant and a vet took her in. She had her puppies, and all of them were adopted but no one wanted her. I can’t believe that. She’s the most cute dog in the world!"

The couple's dedication to saving dogs permeates beyond their home; they also co-authored The Adventures of Honey and Leon, a children's book documenting their rescued canines' stories.

On The Traitors, Lala lends a pacifying presence, contrasting the show’s nail-biting milieu with her tranquility. Viewers of the show can notice Lala accompanying Cumming during the initial contestant interviews. Additionally, she is often seen observing the challenges, maintaining her composed nature throughout.

Lala's ability to adapt to the showbiz environment, without causing a disturbance, showcases her as an ideal co-host for a reality TV show. Her previous media experience, including her appearance in Alan Cumming’s Edge of Scotland, has evidently prepared her well for her role in The Traitors.

Alan Cumming's approach to hosting The Traitors is as unique as his co-host. Known for his role in the 1995 Bond film GoldenEye, Cumming brings a theatrical flair to the show. His style, often described as flamboyant and engaging, is influenced by his extensive acting career. This is particularly evident in how he interacts with the contestants and navigates the show's plot twists.

Cumming's decision to include Lala on the set was a strategic one, aiming to create an ambiance reminiscent of classic Bond films where the villain is often accompanied by a pet. This choice not only enhances his on-screen persona but also adds a layer of intrigue to the show.

Lala also has an Instagram account by name @lalacummingsshaffer which features some of her pictures with Alan Cummings.

The US version of The Traitors, which features an all-celebrity cast, differs from the UK version that includes public contestants. Cumming notes that this change elevates the drama, as the celebrity contestants bring a deeper understanding of dramatic presentation to the show.

Final thoughts

Lala, the saved dog from Costa Rica, has grown into an indispensable part of The Traitors, acting as a pacifying foil to Alan Cumming’s dramatic flair. Cumming’s singular hosting panache coupled with Lala's placid temperament has forged a distinctive chemistry setting The Traitors apart in the realm of reality shows.