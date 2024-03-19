The Voice season 25 episode 7: Recap and more details explored

After season 25 of The Voice concluded its 6-part audition episodes last week, March 18 saw this season's first Battles episode, which aired on NBC at 10 pm ET. The Battles episodes decide if a singer proceeds to the Knockouts or goes home. It also gives judges the power to either use a 'Steal' button or a 'Playoff Pass' button.

Out of the 12 artists who performed this episode, 6 made it through to the Knockouts, 2 received a 'Playoff pass' from their team mentor, three were eliminated, and a judge stole one participant from another's team.

Which contestants went home on episode 7 of The Voice season 25?

The first to go home was Ryan Argast in his battle against his teammate Karen Waldrup. Hailing from team Dan+ Shay, the duo faced off on Save Me the Trouble, a song by their mentors.

Karen bagged most of the compliments, while Ryan was told to find the balance between "yelling and singing" by John. With Karen's clear win, Ryan had to go home.

Next up was team Chance's Kamalei Kawa's and Gabriel Goes. Chance chose the song Over the Rainbow by Israel Kamakawiwoʻole, who was a Hawaiian artist. Both contestants were praised for their performances but Kamalei prevailed over Gabriel, with the latter being sent home.

The other two contestants to get into the battle were Zoe Levert and OK3 from team John, who chose for them The Bones by Maren Morris. While Zoe gathered good overall feedback from the judges, OK3 was told that he struggled at the beginning but picked up the pace at the end.

Since he couldn't match what Zoe had, he was sent home as the episode's third elimination on The Voice season 25.

Which contestants were sent straight to the playoffs on The Voice season 25 episode 7?

This episode of The Voice opened with Nathan Chester and Bryan Olesen from team John singing Rolling in the Deep by Adele, a song that was chosen for them by their mentor. After both singers were praised for their quality performances, John gave Nathan the win because he said he couldn't see him going home.

However, before Bryan could leave the stage, both Reba and Dan+ Shay hit their 'Steal' buttons, to steal Bryan for their teams and bring him to the Playoffs. But John wasn't having it, as he pressed his one and only 'Playoff Pass' button and kept Bryan for himself.

Another singer to receive a 'Playoff Pass' button from their own coach was L. Rodgers, who performed alongside Tae Lewis. Belonging to team Reba, the duo faced off on We Don't Fight Anymore by Carly Pearce.

While Tae was sent to the Knockouts, Chance pressed his 'Steal' button on L. Rodgers. However, Reba kept her in her team by using her 'Playoff Pass' button.

Asher HaVon and Alyssa Crosby were the final two performers from team Reba to battle on Tina Turner's song, We Don't Need Another Hero (Thunderdome). Although both Asher and Alyssa were complimented for their own style of performances, Asher prevailed and was selected as the battle winner.

However, before Alyssa exited the stage, Chance gave her another opportunity and pressed the 'Steal' button on her, moving her to his team, and sending her straight to the playoffs.

New episodes of The Voice season 25 are released every Monday on NBC, at 8 pm ET.