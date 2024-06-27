Love Is Blind: Are Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati from season 2 still together?

Love Is Blind stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati developed a surprising connection behind the scenes while working together on season 2, which aired in February 2022. However, their quest for love on the show took a difficult turn as they struggled to form meaningful relationships with strangers in separate pods.

Kyle Abrams confirmed on Instagram on September 19, 2022, that he and Deepti Vempati have decided to go their separate ways.

"Since After The Altar was filmed, we had decided to go our separate ways in early summer," Love Is Blind's Kyle wrote.

Kyle disclosed that he is in a new relationship that he plans to keep under wraps for a while. He expressed his desire to live without any regrets. The Love is Blind star also thanked his fans and followers for supporting the duo throughout their journey.

A quick look at Love is Blind stars Kyle and Deepti's relationship timeline

Kyle's engagement with Shaina Hurley was short-lived, as she confessed her attraction to Shayne Jansen, Natalie Lee's partner. On the other hand, Deepti turned down Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee on their wedding day. Shaina and Shake, the controversial couple from Love Is Blind, faced heavy criticism from fans for their treatment of their partners.

However, the same cannot be said for Kyle and Deepti, who managed to win over the hearts of viewers despite suspicions that their romance was staged. In fact, as rumors swirled about their off-screen relationship, many believed that there was truth to the speculation, especially considering their initial connection in the pods.

At the show's reunion on March 4, 2022, Kyle revealed that his "biggest regret" from the show was not proposing to Deepti. In that month, Deepti shared with E! News that Kyle was her second choice in the pods, and she was torn between Shake and Kyle.

The Love is Blind celebrity thought about what could have been if she had picked Kyle instead and said:

"Who knows, if I did pick Kyle what if—because we were under a microscope—maybe we wouldn't have worked out. I think we can do things our own way now. So, we'll see where it goes."

Kyle shared with PEOPLE that he was hesitant to enter a serious relationship with Deepti because he didn't want to risk losing the friendship he cherished with his co-star and added:

"I've been in that situation where you start dating your best friend and then you break up. You can't really see that person anymore because it's not fair to your future person. I wouldn't want my current girlfriend to be hanging out with her ex-boyfriend. It's not cool. I don't think anyone would like that."

The Love is Blind stars, Kyle and Deepti, kept fans guessing about their relationship status until they finally made it official in an episode of After the Altar. The mini-series, consisting of three episodes, premiered on Netflix on September 16, 2022.

Expand Tweet

During these episodes, Kyle and Deepti carefully considered entering into a relationship, but they were apprehensive about the potential consequences if things didn't work out in the future.

Love Is Blind star Deepti opens up about the breakup

According to Insider, Deepti wasn't particularly fond of Kyle's tendency to flirt with other women. In addressing the allegations that their relationship was merely a publicity stunt, Deepti openly confessed, "We never devised any scheme to cause division or stir up controversy."

The Love is Blind star said to ET that she didn't harbor any resentment toward Kyle and the real reason for their breakup was that they realized they were pursuing separate paths and had different aspirations in life.

"We just realized that we are walking different paths and we want different things out of life and to allow ourselves to grow and to become better people, we just knew we had to take that road alone," Deepti said.

To foster personal growth and become better individuals, they understood the need to embark on their respective journeys alone.

