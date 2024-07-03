Love Is Blind: Brazil finale- Which couples got married in season 4?

Love Is Blind: Brazil released two new episodes (9 and 10) on July 3. In episode 10, the finale, viewers saw three couples walk down the aisle and say, "I do." Before finalizing their marriages, the couples spent several days consolidating their relationship and testing their compatibility. They met in the experiment, conversed through pods, and enjoyed a romantic honeymoon.

However, each relationship faced challenges once they went out into the real world to meet each other's families. After spending a month together as engaged couples, they decided to head to the altar. The couples that got married in season 4 were Renata and Alexandre, Ingrid and Leandro, and Vanessa and Leonardo.

Patrick and Marilia decided to say "not yet" and called off their wedding. Although admitting that they had feelings for each other, the duo chose to wait and not rush into anything major. Apart from them, Ariela and Evandro broke up in episode 7 of Love Is Blind: Brazil.

Trending

Three couples got married in Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 finale

1) Renata and Alexandre

Renata and Alexandre from Love Is Blind: Brazil (Image via Netflix)

Renata and Alexandre's relationship started on a bitter note. Alexandre thought Renata was too "cocky" since she was fixated on the appearances of other people. While Renata pleaded for forgiveness, Alexandre felt unsure about their relationship. However, they overcame the hurdle and confessed their feelings for each other.

They got engaged and were deemed one of the strongest couples in the show. In episode 9, viewers saw the couple heading to the altar. Their marriage concluded in episode 10, titled Is Love Blind After All? While reflecting on her decision, Renata confessed she was "full of joy" and did not want to look away.

After reading her vows, Renata said yes and accepted Alexandre as her husband. Alexandre said, "Yes, of course," accepting Renata as his wife, while their families congratulated the duo.

"God does not unite people. He unites destinies. What Love Is Blind united, no one can separate. I love you," said Renata.

2) Ingrid and Leandro

Ingrid and Leandro from Love Is Blind: Brazil (Image via Netflix)

Ingrid looked for a steady relationship, as her previous ones had left her "emotionally scarred." She feared walking into the "web of lies" again. Leandro, recently divorced, wanted to find a connection where there would be affection, respect, and courage. Ingrid and Leandro found compatible partners in each other.

As a spiritual person, Ingrid struggled with intimacy. However, she overcame that and indulged in the relationship wholeheartedly. They grappled with issues regarding finances, housing, honesty, and intimacy. In the end, love conquered as they decided to get married to each other.

The couple was nervous about the main event and excited about marrying each other. As Love Is Blind: Brazil cast member Ingrid walked down the aisle, Leandro struggled to hold back his tears. Both said "I do" and accepted each other.

"Ingrid, you already complete me every day. And when I say love, I mean true love. You are the love of my life. You will be the mother of my children, and we will grow old together," said Leandro.

3) Vanessa and Leonardo

Vanessa and Leonardo from Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 (Image via Netflix)

A spiritual person, Vanessa, searched for God in people. Seeing her spiritual side, Leonardo felt a connection with her and started feeling infatuated with her. On the other hand, Vanessa also interacted with another Love Is Blind: Brazil cast member, Rodrigo. In episode 3, she struggled to choose between two potential partners, Rodrigo and Leonardo.

Eventually, she trusted her instinct and chose Leonardo. After reading her a spiritual note, he proposed to her, which Vanessa accepted. After exiting the pods, the couple experienced life as an engaged couple with minimal arguments.

Vanessa expressed her gratitude to God for fulfilling her dream of falling in love and getting married. At the same time, Leonardo's family advised him to act with patience in his marriage. At the altar, the Love Is Blind: Brazil couple accepted each other as husband and wife.

"There was still a very special dream which seemed elusive. Intuitively, this year I decided to hand over control of my life to someone who can do anything. Our special guest today, God. I prayed and I know I was answered. Thank you, God! And no matter what the future holds for us, I promise to always choose you," said Vanessa.

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback