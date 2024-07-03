Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 finale: Why did Marilia and Patrick not get married?

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 aired two new episodes (9 and 10) on July 3 on Netflix. The finale titled Is Love Blind After All? saw 4 couples head to the altar to get married — Renata and Alexandre, Ingrid and Leandro, Vanessa and Leonardo, and Marilia and Patrick. However, after a major turn of events, Patrick Ribeiro and Marilia Pinheiro decided they were not ready for it.

They happily greeted their family members and welcomed them to the wedding venue. When asked if they wanted to proceed with their marriage, they said "Not just yet," in chorus.

While speaking to the cameras, the Love Is Blind: Brazil couple revealed that although they had feelings for each other they did not wish to rush into something as major as marriage.

Marilia and Patrick wanted to continue to let their relationship settle before consolidating it with marriage. They reassured the wedding party that their time would soon come. Patrick urged them, to celebrate their companionship instead of celebrating the "label of marriage."

Marilia and Patrick said no to marriage in Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 finale

Marilia from Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Marilia instantly connected with Patrick during their conversations in the pods. They realized they were "neighbors" after discovering that both resided in Campo Belo, Sao Paolo. However, Patrick confused Marilia with fellow Love Is Blind: Brazil co-star Renata, who also hailed from Sao Paolo.

Unknowingly, he professed his feelings to Renata, while Marilia felt blindsided. Once he realized his mistake, he apologized to Renata and pursued his relationship with Marilia. In episode 2, Patrick proposed, confessing his genuine feelings for Marilia. He said:

"I'd really like it if you would give me the honor of being my wife. Make me the happiest man alive and marry me."

Marilia said yes, sharing she was completely in love with him. The duo soon stepped out of the experimental pods to experience life in the real world. They encountered several challenges that threatened their relationship but decided to remain together.

Patrick from Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Ariela shared that Patrick entered the show to have fun instead of pursuing marriage. Coming out of failed relationships, Marilia feared Patrick betraying her. Only when Patrick reassured her about his feelings, did Marilia trust his words.

Patrick soon met with Marilia's family in episode 6 of Love Is Blind: Brazil. They instantly hit it off and Patrick confessed her family made him "feel at home." Marilia's father said:

"Patrick was right at home here. He was talking a lot, he was animated. He fit right in with the rest of us."

Marilia's father saw their chemistry and urged his daughter to "get married now." Marilia struggled to accept Patrick's 'lazy' lifestyle, but she admitted it was not easy to change one's routine just because they lived with something else, so she made peace with it. Marilia said:

"I mean, there's some things you know aren't gonna change. Like Patrick isn't gonna start waking up at six in the morning once we get back to our normal lives. I know that, I've made my peace with it."

Ahead of the bachelor party in episode 9, the Love Is Blind: Brazil star Patrick revealed to the male cast members that he valued "partnership" in a relationship more than marriage. When asked if he told Marilia he loved her, he said he would when he felt like it. He was overwhelmed by how fast time went by.

Marilia and Patrick from Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 (Image via Netflix)

On the wedding day, Marilia and Patrick stood before the altar and announced they would not get married. Instead, they wished to let their relationship flourish before tying the knot. Marilia said:

"There was no other way to end this. We've always been honest and transparent. And we've agreed that now is not the time. We both believe that everything has its own timing and our time has not yet come."

Patrick said they wished to take some time and see how their relationship fared once the cameras stopped rolling. The Love Is Blind: Brazil couple urged the wedding party to celebrate the journey they had on the show. They wanted to "trust the process" and experience the realities of life. Marilia said:

"This is a no to marriage at this moment and in this way, but it's a yes to us."

The duo excitedly walked off and shared they were excited to kick start the new phase of their lives.

Love Is Blind: Brazil season 4 is currently streaming on Netflix.

