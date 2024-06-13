Love Island application 2024: How to apply for the Australia version?

The Australian version of Love Island is now open for application. Australian citizens who are catching up on the newly released UK and USA versions can apply for it.

The Australian Love Island is looking for new singles for its 2024 season 6. Eligible bachelors, willing to participate, can register by putting in their details on the website called shortaudition.tv.

The coveted dating reality show became a worldwide phenomenon after its UK version premiered almost a decade ago in 2015. Australia also was quick to catch on to the trend and aired its first season in 2018 which was followed by the USA in 2019.

Trending

As the show gears up for season 6 in 2024, youngsters can use the opportunity to find true love or take home the $50,000 prize money, all besides the chance to become a reality TV star.

How to apply for Love Island Australia season 6?

The process of applying for the 2024 season 6 of Love Island Australia starts with a simple application form. The form consists of all the basic details, as well as details such as country of origin, s*xual orientation, and occupation.

The application form also makes it mandatory for the applicant to upload two of their photos. A third photo is not mandatory but can be uploaded if the applicant wishes to. The application form then asks for links to all the social media handles of the applicant, including Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, OnlyFans, Twitter, and websites if any.

After the individual is done filling out the form, they can proceed to the next section called 'About You'. It asks the applicant to write a dating profile for themselves so that the makers can understand their requirements better. Moreover, it also asks them more descriptive questions such as,

"How do you typically let someone know that you're interested in them?" and "Describe your ideal partner, include three things that they MUST have, and any Deal Breakers."

A screenshot of the 'About You' section (Image via shortaudition.tv)

After 27 descriptive questions related to the applicant's dating life and past relationships, the website moves on to the video section. Here the applicant is expected to upload a mandatory video of themselves.

The applications are then judged based on the video and if the details in the form meet the eligibility criteria for the show, mentioned on the website.

Eligibility criteria for Love Island Australia season 6

The criteria that one must fall into, to be qualified to apply for Love Island Australia's season 6 are mentioned on the very first page of the website. The applicant must fall in the age group of 19 to 30 and should be single to get accepted in the show. It also states,

"Fill out the application form, include some hot pics and a vibey vid, and cross your fingers that a sizzling summer awaits".

The eligibility criteria further state that the applicant must be a resident of Australia. The people who are currently employed or were employed by ITV Studios in the past won't be counted in either.

Additionally, the applicants should have a working passport and should be available to film for at least six weeks of the show's run. If interested netizens think they meet these requirements, they can go ahead with the application process.

All the previous seasons of Love Island Australia can be watched on 9now. People who don't have access to 9now in their countries will have to use a VPN to catch it.