Love Island Australia 2024: Who is Mercedes? Age, Instagram, and more explored

Love Island Australia season 6 episode 12 was released on November 14. The episode introduced a new bombshell, Mercedes Knox, who is set to shake things up in the villa. In his introductory video, Mercedes stated that he plans to turn heads and isn't afraid to pursue someone who is already coupled up.

Mercedes Knox is a 28-year-old model from Dallas, Texas. In his introduction, he stated that girls are attracted to his charisma and that "any girl would melt" when he talks to them. Love Island Australia fans can follow the bombshell on Instagram @mercedesknoxx.

Love Island Australia 2024 bombshell Mercedes Knox was on FBOY Island USA

Before making his bombshell debut in Love Island Australia, Mercedes Knox was one of the FBOY on FBOY Island USA. He first appeared on the HBO show in season 2, where he set his eyes on Louise Barnard. The couple finished the season together, and Mercedes decided to split the $100,000 prize with her partner.

The Love Island Australia 2024 bombshell returned as an FBoy on season 3 of the reality show, this time pursuing a professional model, Hali Okeowo. He managed to win Okeowo's heart, and she selected him as her partner at the end of the season.

After winning the season, Mercedes faced a pivotal decision: keep the $100,000 prize money for himself or split it with Okeowo. For the second time in a row, he chose to share the prize, solidifying his reputation in the reality TV world.

Mercedes is back to the reality dating TV show genre, ready to turn heads in the Love Island Australia villa.

The 28-year-old's Instagram account boasts a following of over 40.8K. He uses the platform to highlight his work as a model while offering followers glimpses into his daily life through engaging stories. His bio reads that he is "looking for love in the" Love Island Australia villa.

In his recent post uploaded on November 14, Mercedes hyped up his arrival on reality shows.

"Let’s see which one of these Aussie girls wants to take Mercedes for a test drive???," he wrote in the caption of the post.

The Love Island Australia contestant underwent an eye color change procedure earlier this year, sharing the experience with his followers in an Instagram post on April 4.

"Thanks @kerato_nyc for my new eye color! Dr. Movshovich and his staff were amazing! My PAINLESS & PERMANENT eye color change procedure went great and turned out better than I could’ve imagined," the caption reads.

Mercedes shares his plan of attack

Mercedes is ready to shake things up in the villa, bringing with him the experience he gained from his time on FBOY Island USA. While explaining his personality in his introductory video, he shared:

"I’m Mercedes, I'm 28 years old, I'm from Dallas, Texas and I'm a model. The thing girls like about me most is my charisma. I’m smooth, and any girl would melt when I talk to her."

The contestant stated that his goal is to find a girl that he can take home to his mother and hopes that he can find the "right one" for himself. He further added that if the girl that he likes was already in the couple, then he would just act like she is single and make her his.

"The other guys in the villa are definitely gonna be intimidated by me. I'm gonna come in there and show the girls what they are missing. Sorry fellas, your worst nightmare has just arrived," Mercedes concluded.

Love Island Australia season 6 episodes are released every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday on Nine.

