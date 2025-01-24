"Love of my life" — The Traitors UK host Claudia Winkleman on her new family member

Claudia Winkleman, widely recognized for her roles as the host of The Traitors UK and Strictly Come Dancing, has shared her admiration for a new addition to her family, a dog named Skip.

Speaking with Kathy Burke on the Where There's A Will, There's A Wake podcast, which was posted on Spotify on January 7, 2025, Claudia referred to her pet as the "love of her life."

"Anyway, so I love Skip, love of my life," she said.

She explained that bringing Skip into her life helped her cope with the change of two of her children leaving home. Claudia joked about considering alternative ways to fill the void before deciding on adopting a dog.

As a first-time pet owner, Claudia shared that she formed a close bond with Skip, and that her journey into pet ownership has been filled with love and joy.

The Traitors UK host Claudia’s first experience as a pet owner

Claudia Winkleman opened up about the role her dog, Skip, plays in her life. On the podcast, she shared details about her growing attachment to him, highlighting the ways she has made Skip an important part of her household.

"I look for toys for him; I stroke his ears. Sometimes, I've been known to sing him a lullaby," she said.

The Traitors UK star Claudia explained how she spends time caring for Skip, from stroking his ears to searching for toys. She explained that she felt unsure about what to do after two of her children moved out, which led her to the decision to adopt a pet.

Her husband, Kris, has commented on her attachment, saying, "this is too much." Claudia shared one example, saying,

"I've never had a dog before or any form of animal, but this little dog, who I open his mouth and insert my tongue. I do."

Claudia compared herself to the "old, orange lady" from the 1998 comedy film There's Something About Mary, referencing a character known for letting her pet dog lick her face. Despite Kris’s remarks, Claudia spoke fondly of Skip, and described how her perspective on pet ownership has changed since welcoming him into her life.

Family celebrations with Skip and Claudia's family

The Traitors UK host Claudia Winkleman’s bond with Skip has extended to her entire family. In a recent TikTok video, Claudia, her husband Kris, and their three children celebrated Skip’s pretend “acceptance” into Harvard. The video showed the family acting out the moment, with Claudia holding Skip’s paws while they waited for “news” on a laptop.

The caption for the video, written by Claudia’s daughter Matilda, read,

“Pretending our dog got into Harvard cuz why not.”

Claudia shared that she could talk about Skip, until "ears bleed," and she chose to adopt the dog instead of "steal(ing) a baby."

"I mean, I'm gonna bore you till your ears bleed... I thought I might steal a baby, so instead, I got a dog who I treat like...I mean, I don't put him in clothes but I didn't know."

Claudia Winkleman has been hosting The Traitors UK since its launch in 2022, and has continued to serve as the presenter for subsequent seasons, including the latest one.

The finale of The Traitors UK season 3 will air on January 24, 2025, on BBC One.

