Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 episode 10 recap: Russell and Kolby talk parenting while Kristina gives a head-turning performance

Episode 10 of Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 was released on May 3. The episode covered Chelsea first getting into a fight with Latoya and then with Kolby. It also saw Russell and Kolby discussing parenting, while Lakeita talked to Bravo about communicating better. After Brandon told Kristina she would have to perform, she performed and was praised by her co-stars.

Kolby and Russell talked about parenting two children in anticipation of their new baby's arrival. Kolby expressed his desire for a boy and mentioned that she planned to hire an au pair once the baby arrived. Russell discussed how he would manage his time between the two children.

Meanwhile, Brandon encouraged Kristina to concentrate on her career as a singer. So she performed in front of her cast members and got praised for it.

The talk between Russell and Kolby on Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 episode 10

Episode 10 of Love & Marriage: Detroit saw Kolby and Russell preparing for the arrival of their child. When Russell asked how Kolby felt, she said she felt prepared and not as anxious as she had been.

"We some things for the baby, and we'll be able to kick right into full parenting mode," she added.

Russell agreed and stated that he wasn't worried either. He also added that he thought they were in a good spot, and when their baby arrives, she will be loved. He then said in a Love & Marriage: Detroit confessional that his wife's pregnancy had been challenging. The scene flashed back to the time when Kolby told Russell that she wanted a boy so she could be done

Explaining her reasons for preferring a boy, Kolby said, girls were "so time-consuming." Reflecting on these past events, Russell added that it took a lot for one to unlearn, and he was grateful for getting to experience everything.

Then the two of them discussed how their new baby was going to impact their first child's life. Kolby then shared how she was going to get an au pair to seamlessly take care of her newborn. She thought an au pair was essential, and they didn't have to struggle taking care of the baby like their ancestors did.

They then discussed how they would share their time between the two children. Russell shared that as a father of two children, there was no opportunity to mess up.

Kristina's performance on Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 episode 10

In episode 10 of Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2, Brandon encouraged Kristina to sing. He added that she was embroiled in her familial life so much that she wasn't paying attention to her singing career. He asked her to take time for herself and start performing.

Kristina took his advice and performed in front of some cast members at a bar. After her performance, Kolby came to a Love & Marriage: Detroit confessional to wish kudos to Kristina. They acknowledged that it took courage to showcase one's hobby. Kimberly, in her confessional, said that the song she sang was well written.

"I think the future looks very bright for Kristina," said Lakeita.

Brandon said that she "murdered" the performance and said that he was a proud partner. Latoya also approved of her performance, praised her voice, and said she did well. After Kristina stepped out into the audience, her cast members hugged and congratulated her.

New episodes of Love & Marriage: Detroit season 2 air on Saturdays at 8 pm ET on OWN.

