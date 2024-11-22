“Making me gag”— The Real Housewives of Orange County fans react to John Janssen’s interview segment at the reunion episode

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 made it to its final episode 20, the reunion part 3 on November 21. The third reunion episode witnessed a face-off between Shannon and Alexis, and the host Andy Cohen brought up the former's money matters with her ex and Alexis' current boyfriend, John Janssen.

Amidst the back and forth of the ladies, Andy instructed the cast to have a look at what John had to say, and put on an interview of his. In the interview, John said he loaned her the money because she needed help with paying the bills. He specified that he asked her to pay him the money back in case they weren't together, given the "volatile" nature of their relationship.

Shannon denied all that he claimed, and teared up, because she was in disbelief over his alleged lies. In another clip, John talked about his relationship with Alexis and how naturally they came together, contrary to rumors of their relationship being forced and for the clout.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County took to X to criticize John's appearance at the reunion. Some of them even called out the fact that a lot of the part 3 was Alexis, John, and Shannon fighting over their issues.

"This John Jansen interview segment is too much. It’s making me gag. NO ONE wants to see this!! Get him off my TV!" said one fan.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/@texasredvelvet)

"Can we never talk about John J again?! He already got more air time than he deserved. And get rid of Alexis too! FFS enough!!! They absolutely RUINED this season," another fan said.

"I think we all need to be financially compensated for having to see john Jansen this many times during the reunion," a third one added.

"Might as well make John Jansen the 8th housewife of #RHOC at this point. GET THIS MAN OFF MY SCREEN!" another wrote.

Some fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County disapproved of the whole segment involving John and Alexis.

"Alexis and John have me so heated…why would @BravoTV even give those crap people INTERVIEW TIME!" an X user said.

"This whole Alexis and John segment is tiring. We need to move on!" another X user said.

"John Jansen made fans side with a drunk woman who crashed her car into a house. Like that’s how sh*tty he is," one commented.

"I'm so over John Jansen and this damn loan. Nip it in the bud already," said another.

What John Janssen said on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 episode 20

At The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion, Andy brought up the promissory note that John had sent Shannon after he gave her the money. Andy asked Emily, a lawyer, if the promissory note still made sense, even if was sent after the money was given. Emily said it didn't count because one can't declare the money was loaned and wasn't given as a gift after they gave it.

Alexis opposed it and said Shannon had admitted in her texts that the money was loaned. To get more clarity on the same, Andy put on John's interview on The Real Housewives of Orange County in which the latter said he loaned Shannon the money to help her pay her bills.

"The first loan of $40,000 her promise to me was that she would pay it back to me in two months," John added.

He said this was when he sent her the promissory note because their relationship was volatile and he was "being smart". He added that if they went to trial, he was sure of winning against Shannon.

All episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 can be streamed on Peacock.

