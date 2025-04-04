"Maybe he can stop and reflect" - Southern Charm star Rodrigo Reyes makes feelings known about Craig Conover’s control issues

During the Southern Charm season 10 reunion filming, host Andy Cohen asked cast members who felt scared of Craig Conover. Five stars raised their hands, including Austen Kroll, Leva Bonaparte, Jarret "JT" Thomas, Venita Aspen, and Rodrigo Reyes.

Kroll expressed feeling "terrified" of potential backlash from Conover. Following this revelation, Reyes addressed the situation at the 36th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in a detailed interview with Us Weekly, dated March 29, 2025.

"Craig wants things his way. Listen, I get that. I can be the same way, and sometimes that that can come across as being domineering, I guess," Reyes explained.

The Southern Charm star further elaborated:

"Craig is a very busy person. His business is growing, expanding, and he's very driven in that sense. And I think that's kind of, like, his ambition. Sometimes, maybe he can stop and reflect and be there for his friends."

The final part of the Southern Charm season 10 reunion aired on Bravo on April 3, 2025, at 8 pm ET, where these cast dynamics came to light. This concluded the season's examination of the group's relationships.

Five Southern Charm cast members raise hands when asked about fear of Craig Conover

The Southern Charm cast revelations went beyond the initial hand-raising moment. Leva Bonaparte, JT Thomas, and Venita Aspen each confirmed their concerns about Conover's reactions when questioned by Andy Cohen during the reunion filming.

At the GLAAD Media Awards interview, Reyes addressed concrete examples of cast interactions. One significant instance involved Conover's stance on Shep Rose's relationship.

Conover had advised Rose against continuing his relationship with Sienna Evans, age 26. The timing proved notable as Rose confirmed his single status in November 2024, following the end of his brief relationship with Evans, which had started in spring.

Reyes maintained an optimistic outlook about future cast relationships.

"Everyone should enjoy their time together," he stated at the GLAAD Media Awards.

The reunion's second part, scheduled for April 3 on Bravo, will further examine these developing situations among cast members.

The dynamic between Conover and the cast shifted following his breakup with Paige DeSorbo in November 2024. Their relationship lasted three years before ending. The Southern Charm season 10 finale captured Conover relying more on cast members Shep Rose and Austen Kroll for support than he had throughout the season.

Reyes addressed this change during his GLAAD Media Awards interview.

"With Craig being single now, there's potential for him to spend more time with friends," he said.

His comments highlighted the cast's hope for renewed connections with Conover.

Conover's business and recent life changes

Conover's career path spans multiple ventures starting in 2014. After graduating from College of Charleston in 2010, he attended Charleston School of Law and worked as a paralegal during his studies. He passed the South Carolina Bar exam in 2017.

In March 2021, the Southern Charm star established his own practice, the Craig Conover Law Firm, which specialized in personal injury and workers' compensation cases. His business portfolio expanded beyond law. Launching Sewing Down South, he opened a flagship store on Charleston's King Street in May 2021.

The company achieved significant sales milestones, reaching quarter-million dollars in monthly revenue. By the season 7 reunion, the company secured its first major wholesale order for 30,000 pillows.

In March 2022, Conover added authorship to his credentials with Pillow Talk: What's Wrong with My Sewing? The book detailed his career transition and business development. He also participated in additional ventures, including a collaboration with HSN in June 2021 and expanding into home accessories beyond pillows.

Southern Charm season 10’s all episodes can be streamed on Bravo TV network online. For more updates on Conover, fans can follow the star on Instagram—@caconover.

