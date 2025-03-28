Southern Charm season 10 reunion part 1 recap: Craig opens up about his devastating breakup while tension rises between Madison and JT

The first part of the Southern Charm season 10 reunion aired on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Hosted by Andy Cohen, the episode featured Craig Conover sharing details about his breakup with Paige DeSorbo, while Madison LeCroy and Jarrett “JT” Thomas clashed over past accusations.

Craig recounted how his relationship with Paige ended in November 2024 and said that she had already moved on emotionally before publicly confirming their split. Meanwhile, Madison confronted JT about his alleged remarks regarding her marriage.

Shep Rose also reflected on his breakup with Sienna Evans, and his short-lived romance with Molly O’Connell was addressed. The Southern Charm episode also put JT in the spotlight over his involvement with Venita Aspen, leading to an argument.

What happened in the Southern Charm season 10 reunion part 1?

Craig Conover opened up about his split from Paige DeSorbo, explaining that he initially struggled to accept the breakup. “I didn’t think it was real,” he told Andy Cohen during the Southern Charm reunion.

Craig said that Paige had already decided to end things before his December 2024 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen but hadn’t publicly announced it yet. He recalled visiting Paige after the show and being told,

“I’m probably making the worst mistake of my life, but I need to go find myself.”

Craig further shared that when he asked Paige what to do with her engagement ring, she allegedly stated, “Keep it. Maybe we’ll get married at BravoCon!” He also discussed the timeline of their split, noting that while Paige ended things over a phone call in November, he did not fully accept it until December.

He mentioned that they continued talking throughout the month, but he finally realized it was over when she announced the breakup on her Giggly Squad podcast. He then received his belongings back. Discussing Paige’s behavior after the breakup, Craig said:

“To me, the person that she’s kinda been since the breakup isn’t the person I remember dating.”

He claimed she had been engaging with online criticism and making remarks about him. He added:

“I didn’t do anything to you. Sure, I wasn’t a perfect boyfriend. I had a lot of s**t that I had to work out.”

Andy Cohen also addressed rumors that Paige had moved on with someone else. Craig denied that another man was involved, saying, “I asked her, ‘Please just tell me if you’re with another guy?’”

He said Paige reassured him that she wasn’t talking to or dating anyone. However, Craig claimed she later questioned why he didn’t try harder to win her back. He responded by insisting that he had been trying and told her it wasn’t fair to say otherwise. Craig further said:

“I knew you shouldn’t be with someone you have to beg to be with.”

Another major conflict in Southern Charm season 10 reunion part 1 involved Madison LeCroy and JT Thomas. During the season, JT was accused of telling others that Madison’s husband, Brett Randle, believed he had an affair with her.

Madison confronted JT about the claims, and during the Southern Charm reunion, JT attempted to clarify that his conversation with Brett was about general concerns rather than accusations. However, Madison was not satisfied with his response, stating:

“You need to understand my family, I will go to the end for that.”

JT admitted to misrepresenting the situation and apologized for bringing it up. However, Madison cut him off as he tried to defend his actions and the conversation ended abruptly.

The Southern Charm reunion also covered Shep Rose’s breakup with Sienna Evans. Andy Cohen called their split a “slow car crash,” while Shep said he didn’t meet all her expectations. His brief romance with Molly O’Connell was also discussed, with both confirming they had “some adult fun.”

Meanwhile, JT faced criticism from the other cast members over his past relationship with Venita Aspen, who accused him of hiding his girlfriend, Ali Pereless. Salley Carson said, “Who’s the f*** boy now?” Andy Cohen teased more drama ahead, saying, “It’s about to get worse!”

Southern Charm reunion part 2 will air on Thursday, April 3, on Bravo.

