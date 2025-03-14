"Walk on eggshells a bit" — Southern Charm star Austen makes his feelings clear about his friendship with Craig

In the latest episode of Southern Charm After Show which was released on March 13, 2025, Austen Kroll shared his thoughts on his relationship with Craig Conover. The two friends had a falling out on season 10, but after a heartfelt conversation in the Bahamas, they are working to repair their friendship.

Ad

Austen admitted that he still approaches his interactions with Craig with caution. He praised Craig for openly discussing his struggles with addiction but wished Craig had taken more responsibility for other issues in their relationship.

"Still walk on eggshells a bit with Craig. Actually, a lot a bit. I think that Craig's admission to me was brave and I was appreciative of it, but I'm like, 'What about all the other things?' Like what about your rage problem?" Austen expressed.

Ad

Trending

Austen pointed out specific incidents, such as Craig getting upset about sharing a room, and questioned why Craig's behavior didn't match his claims of being happy. Austen wondered why everyone still felt the need to be cautious around Craig if he was truly happy and sober.

Southern Charm stars Shep and Austen open up about Craig's behavior and their evolving friendship

Ad

Shep Rose agreed with Austen's assessment of Craig Conover's behavior who sat beside him on Southern Charm After Show. Shep admitted that he had been intimidated by Craig's behavior during the season. Austen also discussed his concerns with Madison LeCroy. Madison had advised Austen not to confront Craig about his behavior.

According to Austen, she confessed that she too was afraid of Craig's unpredictable outbursts. Austen shared that many people in their social circle felt the same way, never knowing when Craig would lose his temper.

Ad

"She [Madison] was like, 'I'm afraid of Craig.' I was like, 'You know, we all are, because no one knows when he's going to blow his lid,'" recalled Austen.

Ad

On the previous week's Southern Charm After Show episode, Craig Conover reported an improvement in his friendship with Austen Kroll in recent months. They have been making an effort to stay in touch through texting and phone calls. Craig mentioned that he had wanted to confide in Austen about his breakup with Paige DeSorbo, but didn't feel he could trust him enough at the time.

However, Craig expressed his desire to rebuild that trust and work towards re-establishing their close friendship. Craig acknowledged that their friendship is different now, as they are no longer centered around partying. Instead, they are building a new connection. He believes they are in a better place, but it's still a work in progress.

Ad

"I think we're in a much better place, but it's different. We did used to have a relationship around partying, and now we're building [something else]," mentioned Craig.

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of Southern Charm, Austen visited his sister Katie. He told her that Craig had opened up to him about his struggles with alcohol addiction. Austen regretted not noticing the issue sooner and offering support. Craig had confided in Austen about his addiction. Later, Craig discussed their conversation with his then-girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.

Ad

Ad

Craig said Austen initially questioned his motives for getting sober but became more supportive after they talked. Craig found it difficult to admit he was an addict, but it was a necessary step. He had never shared this with anyone outside his family before. Craig explained that he waited to share his recovery journey with Austen because he came from a family with a history of alcoholism.

Paige noted that addiction can take many forms and that Craig's behavior changed when he drank. Craig realized he needed to change when he saw the concern on Paige's face.

Ad

Bravo will release the finale of Southern Charm season 10 on March 20, 2025, at 8 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback