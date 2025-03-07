“Feel bad for her”— Southern Charm fans react to the cast accusing Sienna of leading Shep on

Episode 13 of Southern Charm season 10 was released on March 6. Titled Sea's Just Not That Into You, the episode centered around Sienna making it clear that she didn't want to be with Shep. Shep and she decided it was time for her to leave if she wasn't interested in him.

Ad

The episode of Southern Charm also witnessed the cast members gathering for dinner at the beach, where Shep and Sienna both came. Austen told Sienna that because of him, Shep was having sleepless nights and was sleeping on the beach. Craig said that Shep had been his worst self the past few days because he wanted to be with Sienna.

When Shep clarified that Sienna told him it might be a little too late for him to be telling her he loved her, Venita asked if she didn't want to be with Shep now, or if she didn't want to be with Shep ever. Sienna didn't answer.

Ad

Trending

Austen asked her why she told Shep she loved him if she was going to back off. She didn't answer him either. Shep asked his friends not to grill her, and told Sienna to join him at the beach for a chat.

Fans of Southern Charm took to X to react to this exchange between Shep's friends and Sienna.

"They really put Sienna on the spot. I feel bad for her because she has been straight up with Shep, but they’re only hearing the things he tells them. which are lies if we’re being honest. She never said she loved him. Shep said she said that," a fan said.

Ad

A netizen reacts (Image via X/@its1stclassCAM)

"I hate how this cast INCLUDING my girl Madison has tried to villanize Sienna. She seems very honest and straightforward. I think Shep tried to present them as a couple to the cast when it was NEVER that serious. Shep looks nervous/guilty," said another fan.

Ad

"Sienna was just trying to have a nice dinner with Shep and his friends AS FRIENDS! Then they had to go and ruin it. I would’ve sent up an SOS and left immediately," added a third.

"I don’t believe Sienna strung Shep along.. she told this man clear as day how she felt & he followed up by trying to convince her she actually felt the way he believed in his head..," commented another.

Ad

Some fans of Southern Charm also called out Sienna for leading Shep on, while others thought Shep fabricated her confession.

"We all hate u Sienna. U are a user. You should have told him not to come to your small country with a boatload of friends only to humiliate him," an X user wrote.

"Sienna obviously was over it and s**t down. She has a bunch of strangers questioning her because their friend is delusional and obsessive," another user wrote.

Ad

"That table had the nastiest energy towards Shep's date. I think their goal was to embarrass Shep but in doing so they were totally nasty to Sienna," commented one.

"I’ll give Sienna this. She’s actually the only person on the planet that has me rooting for Shep and on his side," another wrote.

Ad

What else happened between Shep and Sienna on Southern Charm season 10, episode 13?

Ad

After the cast's interaction with Sienna on Southern Charm, Rodrigo took to a confessional to say how embarrassing it was for Shep to be dealing with the one-on-one with Sienna. He added that since it was now clear that Sienna didn't want to be with Shep at all, it was time for her to leave.

Shep then pulled Sienna aside at the beach to have a private chat with her.

"Everybody has been drinking all day," he then said.

Ad

Ad

Shep added that he was uncomfortable, and that he didn't like to be put into a spot. He continued to state that he wanted to be madly in love, but it was unfortunate that he missed his chance by a little window. He told her that since he didn't want her to be on a grill for an hour and a half more, she should leave.

New episodes of Southern Charm season 10 come out on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback