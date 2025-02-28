⁠⁠"King of deflection"— Southern Charm fans criticize Austen insulting JT

Southern Charm season 10 aired episode 12, titled Lost at Sea, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, on Bravo. The segment saw the cast continue their Bahamas trip, but a dinner party caused tension between JT and several cast members including Austen.

TJ got confronted by Madison, who told him there were more than four people he needed to apologize to. He noted that he wasn't trying to cause a scene, while Madison continued to question him. Shep defended JT, while Craig asked why he wouldn't apologize to people.

As the conversation continued, the attention shifted to Austen and JT, after Craig said that JT had spoken negatively about Austen and his girlfriend. When Austen asked why, the cast member said Craig was gaslighting him. JT added that he had gaslighted everyone. and was making JT look crazy.

Shep asked Austen about Shep and his turbulent friendship, and Austen asked him not to compare the two situations. Austen said he still held a grudge against Shep, but told JT that almost everyone else had an issue with him. He called him the "piece of sh*t" on his shit, prompting JT to walk away.

Fans commented on Austen and JT's argument and criticized Austen.

"Deflection my a$$, Austen is the king of deflection. What he's really doing right now is projecting on JT," one person wrote on X.

"Austen telling JT he’s like a little POS on his shoe is reminding me of Shep screaming at Austen that he doesn’t deserve to breathe the same air as him," a fan commented.

"austin is a b*tch! you have all that energy for JT but all you’ve been doing is being a confessional gangster and talking sh*t behind craig’s back. JT should’ve headbutted his a** again," a tweet read.

Fans of Southern Charm season 10 called the cast's behavior towards JT "high school bullying."

"Honestly the way they’re treating JT is giving high school bullying. I do not like it at all," a person wrote.

"It sucks we all saw what JT said & know Craig tends to exaggerate & everyone should know that. JT can be ridiculous but he did not do what Craig says. Austen your the biggest d bag on the show," a fan commented.

"wait a minute, Austen called JT a weasel & a piece of sh*t on his shoe……Austen look in the mirror dude! i just can’t anymore with this nasty bullying adult behavior!" a tweet read.

Fans of Southern Charm season 10 further said:

"Austin rips into JT as if he has a leg to stand on. Austin will always be a big POS to me for his outrageous lying and womanizing," a person wrote.

"Who the hell is Austen Kroll to call JT a piece of sh*t on the bottom of his shoe? I like JT & I didn't hear the same conversation as Craig either. I dislike Austen & find it rich that he's calling someone names like that bc he's swarmy ick!!" a fan commented.

"You are literally the piece of sh*t on my shoe"— Austen calls out JT in Southern Charm season 10 episode 12

In Southern Charm season 10 episode 12, Austen questioned JT about talking about his relationship, and in response, JT claimed Craig had been gaslighting him. JT added that the cast member was gaslighting everyone and making JT seem crazy.

Austen said JT had "so many" opportunities to be "cool" with everyone, but it seemed like he made trouble with every interaction. JT told Austen he was "really glad" the Southern Charm season 10 cast member was "jumping in," while Austen accused him of deflecting from the situation.

Shep defended JT, and said they should talk about Craig and Austen's friendship, and asked why he never spoke to Craig the way he spoke to JT. The Southern Charm season 10 star said that was another situation and clarified that he was still upset with Craig.

"But all these other people have such a huge issue with you man," Austen told JT.

Shep left the table after Austen's comment, while Austen continued to insult JT and called him a "weasel." He added that TJ believed people cared what he had to say but said they didn't. TJ asked his friend Venita to weigh in, but she stayed quiet.

"You are literally the piece of sh*t on my shoe," Austen said.

Southern Charm season 10 fans reacted to Austen and JT's argument, and criticized Austen's behavior towards the latter.

Tune in on March 6, 2025, to watch episode 13 on Southern Charm season 10 on Bravo.

