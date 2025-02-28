"You should clear the air" — Southern Charm's Craig calls out JT for not resolving previous issues

Trouble has been brewing for a long time on season 10 of Southern Charm, and Jarrett "JT" Thomas has been at the center of it. During episode 12 which was released on February 27, 2025, JT arrived late to the cast's Bahamas trip, and tensions were running high.

JT had disagreements with almost every other cast member except Venita, but he managed to make some progress during the trip, especially with Madison. However, not all issues were resolved. Later, on the Southern Charm After Show which airs right after the episode, Craig Conover explained why he was still unhappy with JT.

"If you're gonna join the trip, which we're more than welcome to have you on, then you should clear the air with some people," Craig said in the After Show.

The drama started when Craig accused JT of insulting Patricia Altschul by calling her a "b*tch". JT denied this, but Craig stood by his claim.

As a lawyer, Craig insisted he wouldn't lie, especially on camera. He also disliked being around people who gossiped about others. Craig claimed he had made an effort to avoid this kind of behavior.

Venita confronts JT after feeling betrayed on Southern Charm

The Southern Charm cast was split on the Patricia drama. Molly O'Connell found JT's denial "weird," while Salley Carson believed he could have said it. However, Taylor Ann Green doubted JT would ever insult Patricia.

JT had formed a strong bond with Venita during his time on Southern Charm, but she didn't defend him during the dinner conversation. Venita explained in the After Show that she was trying to read the room and didn't want to speak up. She noted that JT had said he could handle himself.

"I didn't say anything because I was trying to read the room. I know JT has said time and time again, 'I can hold my own,'" said Venita.

Venita also pointed out that she had been supporting JT all along. She was the one who had encouraged him to join the trip to the Bahamas. Venita further mentioned that she had helped JT get on the flight to the Bahamas when he was hesitant.

Meanwhile, during the latest episode of Southern Charm, JT and Venita Aspen had a private moment together. Venita later shared what happened when they were alone in JT's hotel room in the After Show. Venita knocked on JT's door, but he didn't answer at first. He thought there were cameras and that Venita was setting him up.

"He was like, ‘There's cameras, there’s cameras. I'm not gonna talk to you. There's cameras, you’re setting me up.’ I'm like, ‘No, I’m not setting you up. There's no one here. It’s just me,’" revealed Venita.

Venita confronted JT for blaming her in a dinner argument. He apologized, but she wasn’t satisfied. She told him he was equally responsible, made her point clear, and left the room.

Catch Southern Charm on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET.

