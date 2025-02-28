Southern Charm season 10 episode 12 recap: Tensions rise between JT and Craig while the group goes on a boat trip

Southern Charm's season 10 continued with episode 12, airing on Bravo on February 27, 2025. The show follows Charleston's wealthy elite, exploring their careers and personal lives.

The previous episode saw the uncertainty between Shep and Sienna continue, as she decided not to join the group for a snorkeling trip, which sparked Madison's curiosity. Madison asked Sienna about her decision, and also discussed Craig and Austen's friendship with Craig.

In the latest episode, tensions between JT and Craig finally came to a head. Madison and JT had a one-on-one. As the group embarked on a party boat trip, Shep felt adrift about Sienna.

What happened in Southern Charm season 10 episode 12?

The latest episode of Southern Charm started with JT arriving a day late for the Bahamas trip. As the cast gathered up for dinner, Salley made it clear she didn't want to sit near him, and thought JT should address his issues with the others. JT said he didn't want to bring it up at dinner because he didn't want to disrespect anyone.

Salley pointed out that JT always seemed to want things on his own terms. JT apologized to her, saying he sometimes defended people too strongly and ended up hurting others.

Craig joined the conversation, saying the next day's boat trip wouldn't be fun with JT there. When he told JT to apologize to everyone, JT retorted by refuting all of Craig's claims, including one that he had insulted Patricia.

"Craig, it bothers me greatly that you lied about defending Miss Patricia like that. I didn't say that word about her," said JT at the dinner table.

JT denied saying anything bad about her. Craig stuck to his story, even though Shep said he hadn't heard JT say anything bad. The women present at the table, including Venita and Molly, defended JT, saying he wouldn't talk about a woman like that. This made Madison wonder if something was off about Craig's story. She told JT she would talk to him privately the next day.

The next morning, JT had a conversation with Madison. Madison mentioned that talking to JT seemed to help clear the air, but she didn't forgive him. Madison told JT he needed to face others and talk things through during the boat trip. In a confessional, JT explained that he didn't want to go, as he felt he needed to leave because the tension with the other Southern Charm castmates was too much.

Craig Conover called his girlfriend, Paige DeSorbo, to get her help with his friend Shep Rose. As seen in the previous episode of Southern Charm, Shep was having trouble with his relationship with Sienna Evans. Craig wanted Paige to talk to Shep and make sense of the situation. Shep joined the conversation and shared his frustrations.

Paige listened and then offered her advice. She told Shep that if Sienna wasn't making an effort to stay in touch, then she wasn't interested.

"Then it literally is on her [Sienna]. And if she doesn't give you the same energy back, then let her go," Paige stated.

Paige pointed out that if Sienna wasn't texting Shep back, or trying to spend time with him, then she didn't like him. Craig agreed that this was the problem. Shep pointed out that Sienna had told him she loved him just a few weeks ago, but Paige said that people's feelings could change. The episode concluded with the group going on a boat trip, but JT was seen packing his bags to go back home.

Watch Southern Charm on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

