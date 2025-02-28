"Not really off the hook" — Southern Charm fans react to JT's conversation with Madison

Southern Charm season 10 released episode 12, titled Lost at Sea, on February 27, 2025. The segment saw Jarrett "JT" Thomas talk things out with Madison LeCroy and clarify that he made a "mistake" by telling Craig Conover about the FaceTime call with her husband, Brett Randle. JT stated Craig twisted his words and presented Madison with a false narrative about the affair claims.

Earlier in the series, JT told Craig and Shep that he believed Madison's husband, Brett, thought he and Madison got intimate during their trip to Jamaica. JT added that Brett called him with Madison to know what had happened and acted "weird." Craig, however, refused to believe it and conveyed the news to Madison, saying JT told him Brett thought she and JT were having an "affair."

In the latest segment of Southern Charm, JT sat down with Madison to clarify he had not used the word affair. He claimed Craig lied and told her a different story. JT was disappointed to see their friendship bear the situation's impact and hoped they could put the matter behind them.

Southern Charm fans took to X to comment on Madison and JT's conversation. While many criticized Craig for jeopardizing JT and Madison's friendship, others claimed JT was not entirely correct.

"Look… JT is right, Craig did lie about the affair comment…but JT HEAVILY implied it with the way he told that FaceTime story… so like he’s not totally off the hook. Madison can still be upset he even told it in the first place," a fan wrote.

"i’m p*ssed that madison took craig at his word. if you have a friendship with two people. you hear them both out. she never gave JT a fair chance and now she’s looking a little foolish. that’s still my girl but that wasn’t a good look," another fan commented.

"Really Madison? You’re just NOW realizing this whole JT thing was blown out of proportion?!" a netizen tweeted.

Many Southern Charm fans supported JT and criticized Madison for believing Craig.

"Look you don’t have to like JT to admit he had some good points here with Madison Craig is doing his game of telephone and spreading lies on JT and everyone is just taking it as fact," a user reacted.

"Call me crazy but I think Madison believed JT this whole time but only agreed with Craig so she can have some sort of drama on the show," a person commented.

"JT is right. Madison did not hear it from JT. She got it from Craig and didn’t go to JT about first. She got herself riled up and went in to attack him first," another fan wrote.

"It's a shame Madison is aggressive even when JT wants to apologize!" one user posted.

Other Southern Charm fans questioned JT's sincerity.

"What’s wild is that JT did say some problematic stuff about Madison and Austen in that convo with Craig and Shep - but it’s getting lost in this mess Craig created about him calling Patricia a name," a person reacted.

"But but JT did say that stuff about Madison. He’s a crumb," another netizen commented.

"Done with this" — Southern Charm star Madison decides to resolve issues with JT

The latest segment of Southern Charm saw JT visit Madison to give her a box of cigars to give to Whitney. He then addressed the argument that transpired during dinner the previous night, in which Craig urged him to apologize for his remarks about everyone else. JT confessed "there was a little pressure" to have conversations he did not want to have at dinner.

When Madison asked to dive into the problem, JT apologized for bringing up the FaceTime call to Craig, saying it was a "huge mistake."

"It wasn't a hit job on you and your husband," he explained.

When Madison stated it hurt her feelings "more than anything," JT questioned her for taking it personally without hearing the truth and believing what Craig said. The Southern Charm star added the conversation should have occurred between her and him, but Craig "flamed it" and exaggerated the situation.

JT said they handled the matter by playing Craig's "telephone of bulls**t" which ultimately destroyed their relationship. He confessed that he wanted to make amends and rekindle their friendship.

"I mean, listen, I don't forget people that burn me. But I'm glad he got to say his piece. We can move on. Done with this," Madison said in a confessional.

Soon after, JT thanked Madison for her time and took his leave.

Southern Charm season 10 airs new episodes every Thursday at 8/7c only on Bravo.

