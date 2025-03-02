Southern Charm star Venita Aspen calls out production for giving her a “home wrecker” edit

Southern Charm star Venita Aspen spoke out against how she was portrayed on the show in an Instagram Story shared on March 1, 2025. She claimed that editing had altered the timeline of events, making it seem like she was involved with Jarret "JT" Thomas while he was in a relationship.

"Let me make something VERY CLEAR. That dinner JT and I had after I made a Branzino was AFTER the Bahamas y'all as an audience saw it BEFORE," Aspen wrote.

She continued:

"So this week's episode is now making me look like I’m a home wrecker when I’m not. I know what I signed up for but I also will not allow the world to think I’m that woman when I’m not."

Venita Aspen's Instagram story (Image via Instagram @venitaaspen)

Aspen also addressed online discussions about her role in the situation, telling viewers to read all the "reddit threads." Her comments followed an episode where JT acknowledged their chemistry before revealing he was seeing someone. Aspen later clarified in a confessional that she was unaware of the seriousness of his relationship.

JT and Venita’s conversation about their connection on Southern Charm

In the February 6 episode of Southern Charm, Venita Aspen and JT discussed their interactions and the nature of their relationship. JT admitted that he was attracted to Aspen but made it clear that he had started dating someone else.

"Do I know we had chemistry? Am I extremely attracted to you? Yes," JT told Aspen.

He then added:

"But, I’m just being real, I’m seeing someone."

Aspen responded by explaining that while she knew JT was talking to someone, she was unaware that it was a committed relationship.

"I won’t say I knew he had a girlfriend, I can say I knew he was talking to someone but it wasn’t a ‘this is who I’m dating,’" she said in a confessional interview.

She also reflected on her feelings, admitting she felt "equally part angry and equally part sad" because she believed they had been flirting for a while.

A preview for a later episode of Southern Charm added more to the conversation, showing Aspen telling another cast member that JT had been texting her. When asked whether JT had feelings for her beyond friendship, Aspen nodded and smiled.

Venita addresses online backlash

Following the release of a series teaser, Venita Aspen shared that she received negative attention from JT’s girlfriend on social media. She discussed the situation on The Viall Files podcast on February 25, explaining that she was unaware JT was in a relationship at the time.

"That he was dating, that I was unaware of. And basically, like, calls me out on my name. And I was just like, ‘Hey, I don’t know what’s going on with this. I need you to put a handle on it.’ And he was like, ‘I can’t do anything about it,’" she said.

JT left Southern Charm before season 10 premiered. Former cast member Madison LeCroy later commented on his departure, saying:

"I think it became more of this, like, he caught the house on fire and then stepped away when everyone had a reaction, and not a good one."

LeCroy also noted that JT initially seemed to take on a villain role on the show but later changed direction. She added that he realized "really quick" that wasn’t going to last. Aspen continues to push back against the way her storyline has been presented, stating that editing has changed the sequence of events.

New episodes of Southern Charm air every Thursday on Bravo.

