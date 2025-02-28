"No thanks"— Southern Charm fans react to Paige giving Shep advice about Sienna

Southern Charm season 10 aired episode 12 and featured the continuation of the cast's trip to the Bahamas. During the segment, Shep opened up to Craig's then-girlfriend, Piage, about his relationship with Sienna.

Ad

Craig had asked Paige for help to talk to Shep because he felt Sienna was not into the Bravo celebrity and felt it would translate better if another woman told him. During the call, Paige told him that considering Shephad had given it his all, it was up to Sienna and advised him to "let her go" if she didn't reciprocate.

Fans of Southern Charm season 10 commented on the conversation online and felt Paige didn't need to give anyone relationship advice. One person wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

"Paige…no thanks."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"well if paige’s bluntness can’t get through to shep then nothing will. he’s a SHEPWRECK drowning in his own delusions. no matter how many times his friends try to throw him a lifejacket. he just keeps letting himself go under," a fan commented.

"Paige yelling at Shep telling him Sienna doesn’t like him and then saying “bye chicken, love you” to Craig," a tweet read.

Ad

Some fans of Southern Charm season 10 thanked Paige for being honest:

"Thank you Paige for saying what everyone else should’ve said to Shep! Instead you have Austen coddling him and Craig being Craig. Thank you so much Paige," a person wrote.

"paige, in her early 30s, is explaining this to shep, an almost 50-year-old. this is truly deplorable," a fan commented.

Ad

"Take Paige’s advise Shep. If they like you, you will know it. She’s just not that into you. Move on," a tweet read.

Fans of Southern Charm season 10 further said:

"To see Craig giggling over Sheps pain, while Paige says that the girl doesn't like Shep, really just tells me what kind of person Craig is, and he deserves the karma that is coming to him... let's see if everybody is nicer to Craig when his own heart gets broken," a person wrote.

Ad

"Isn’t it ironic how both Craig and Paige’s relationship advice is now applicable to them?" a fan commented.

"She does not like you"— Paige talks to Shep Rose about his relationship with Sienna in Southern Charm season 10 episode 12

Ad

In Southern Charm season 10 episode 12, Craig called his then girlfriend, Paige, to help him speak to Shep Rose about his then girlfriend, Sienna. Despite trying to speak to the cast member himself, Craig believed if another woman spoke to him, he would be more open to listening.

Paige told the Southern Charm season 10 cast member spoke to Shep about him being in a long distance relationship with Sienna. She said that if it was "already a little shaky" it would only get shakier in the future.

Ad

Shep told the Summer House star that he had said everything he needed to say but that Sienna hadn't responded in a way he liked. Paige told him that since he had already told her that he loved her, it was on Sienna to respond. She further advised him to "let her go" if she didn't give him "the same energy back."

Craig chimed in and said that the Southern Charm season 10 star was holding on to Sienna allegedly telling him she loved him in the past but had been distant since then.

Ad

Paige told Shep that things change. She added that if she was not texting him back, sleeping in the same room as him every night or trying to hang on, she iddn't like him.

"If she's not trying to introduce you to her family, she does not like you," she added.

She further told him that if Sianna liked him, he would know. She further told the Southern Charm star that if she didn't, he should let her go.

Ad

Fans of the reality show commented on Paige and Shep's conversation. While some thanked her for speaking to him truthfully, others criticized her for her advice, seeing that she and Craig had since broken up.

Episodes of Southern Charm season 10 are available to stream on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback