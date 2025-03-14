Southern Charm season 10 episode 14 recap: Craig reveals his drinking addiction while JT faces backlash over his comments on Venita

Season 10 of Southern Charm continued with episode 14, which aired on Bravo on March 13, 2025. The show explores the lives of Charleston's wealthy elite, including their careers and personal relationships.

The previous episode ended with Shep making a difficult decision about his relationship with Sienna. Venita also shared her honest thoughts about JT with Ryan and Salley. Meanwhile, Craig and Austen had a meaningful conversation that changed their dynamics.

In the latest episode, Craig openly discussed his past struggles with drinking and his journey toward recovery. Madison LeCroy also provided an update on her husband Brett Randle's health after his cancer diagnosis. Additionally, JT faced accusations related to his behavior towards Venita, which led to his heated reaction.

What happened in Southern Charm season 10 episode 14?

The latest Southern Charm episode kicked off with Austen Kroll visiting his sister Katie and sharing that Craig Conover had opened up to him about his struggles with alcohol addiction. Austen expressed regret for not recognizing the issue sooner and offering support. In a confessional, Austen said he was happy Craig trusted him enough to share his struggles.

As Craig had told Austen about his battle with alcohol addiction, he later discussed their conversation with his then-girlfriend Paige DeSorbo. Craig revealed that Austen initially questioned his motives for getting sober. However, after their conversation, Austen became more supportive. Craig admitted that saying the word "addict" out loud was a difficult but necessary step for him.

"I cried when I said addict though. You feel paper thin. I just had never—other than talking to you or my parents—had never said it to anyone. It was a huge step in making us whole again," stated Craig.

Craig Conover explained in a confessional why he waited to share his recovery journey with Austen Kroll. Craig came from a family with a history of alcoholism, so he understood the reasons behind someone stopping drinking. Paige noted that addiction can take many forms and that Craig's behavior changed when he drank. Craig mentioned that he realized he needed to change when he saw the concern on Paige's face.

Meanwhile, on Southern Charm, JT reached his breaking point as he was accused of making a racist comment about Venita Aspen. The accusation came from Ryan Albert, who claimed JT's barber told him JT said something inappropriate about Venita. Venita was shocked and unsure what to believe. She confided in Leva Bonaparte, who decided to talk to JT about the issue.

"JT told him that there is some Black girl that's been coming on to him and his girlfriend is going to be so pissed off," said Ryan.

JT admitted to being "flirtatious" with Venita but denied making any racist comments. Leva explained that Venita felt used by JT and was distraught. JT responded that he had nothing but respect for Venita and that the accusation was not true. JT eventually decided to call the barber to clear up the story. The barber confirmed that JT did not make the racist comment and apologized.

JT was outraged and felt his name was being tarnished. He called Venita to apologize and clear up the situation. He explained that he had called the barber and cleared up the misunderstanding. JT assured Venita that he loved and respected her. He felt they were targeting him and that Ryan's accusation was unfair.

During the Southern Charm episode, Madison LeCroy shared some good news with her mom, Tara. She told Tara that Brett's test results showed no cancer, just abnormal tissue. Earlier in the season, Madison revealed that Brett had thyroid cancer.

Watch the finale of Southern Charm on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

