"The only reason that I came back" — Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green explains her return amid Olivia Flowers' fallout

Taylor Ann Green appeared on the March 4, 2025, episode of the Viall Files podcast to discuss her return to Southern Charm season 10. Her decision came after a major falling out with Olivia Flowers in season 9, triggered by Green's kiss with Flowers' ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll. While Green returned to the show, Flowers announced her departure in July 2024. During the podcast interview, Green revealed her motivation:

"I just do want to have that time and moment with Olivia, which I have, it's obviously not on camera, but that's what the viewer wants. And I don't think that I'll be getting that moment. And that's the only reason that I came back was to, like, end on a good note and be able to move past everything."

This revelation emerged as Green considered transitioning to Southern Hospitality, where she maintains long-standing friendships with several cast members.

Taylor Ann Green shares reason behind Southern Charm comeback

The first step toward mending their relationship came through an unexpected channel. A Southern Charm producer contacted Flowers before season 10 production began, explaining Green's difficult personal situation. In an interview with Decider, Flowers shared the producer's message:

"I know you and Taylor aren't in the best place, but she's going through some challenges. Your support would mean a lot to her right now."

Following this producer's intervention, Flowers sent Green a text message. The communication marked their first exchange since their heated reunion confrontation. During a December 2024 Watch What Happens Live appearance, Green shared,

“We actually have reconnected. She actually reached out to me when we started filming so it was very good to hear from her. She was checking in on me. I’m glad we were able to (reconnect). I wish you guys could see it.”

The text exchange opened a small channel of communication between them. Green described their current status during her Viall Files interview, stating they maintain minimal contact.

Green expressed wanting to film their reconciliation for viewers, explaining this drove her decision to return for season 10. However, Flowers' departure from the show prevented this resolution from materializing on camera.

Off-Camera communication status

The Southern Charm star provided additional details about their current relationship during her December 2024 Watch What Happens Live interview. The text message from Flowers remained their primary form of contact.

Green shared on the show that she values their improved communication. Their interaction remains limited to occasional messages without any in-person meetings in Charleston despite living in the same city.

Flowers addressed the situation during her interview with Us Weekly in December 2024. She acknowledged their minimal contact and explained they maintain a respectful distance.

At a DirectTV Christmas Party in Los Angeles, Flowers mentioned that while they don't spend time together, they've moved past active conflict. She stated that Charleston's small-town nature means their paths might cross naturally.

Taylor's future show plans

Green discussed potential changes to her reality TV career during her March 2025 Viall Files podcast appearance. She mentioned her existing connections with the Southern Hospitality cast, particularly her friendship with TJ Dinch.

The Southern Charm star’s history with the show's cast predates their television appearances. She explained knowing many cast members, like Brad, Emmy, and Will before the series began.

The consideration of this move comes amid changes in Green's personal life. She started dating Gaston Rojas, whom she met through Southern Hospitality star TJ Dinch. This connection strengthened her ties to the spinoff show's cast. During her podcast appearance, Green mentioned spending more time with the Southern Hospitality group in social settings.

Green's current filming experience differs significantly from her original goal of reconciliation with Flowers. Her Southern Charm season 10 storyline took unexpected turns, focusing on her new relationship with Rojas instead of the intended friendship resolution.

Southern Charm season 10 airs on the Bravo network.

