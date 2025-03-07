Southern Charm season 10 episode 13 recap: Venita discusses the texts she received from JT while Shep gives necklace to Sienna

Southern Charm season 10 aired episode 13 on March 6, 2025, on Bravo. In the latest episode, Venita addressed how her interactions with JT were presented on the show. She clarified that the timeline of events did not accurately reflect what happened.

Meanwhile, Shep continued to navigate the aftermath of his breakup with Sienna, leading to a conversation that challenged his approach to relationships. Additionally, Craig and Austen had a discussion about Craig’s personal growth and the changes he was trying to make in his life.

Overview of Southern Charm season 10 episode 13

How did Venita clarify her situation with JT?

In the recent Southern Charm episode, Venita addressed the timeline of events regarding her interactions with JT. She explained that the portrayal of their conversations and actions in previous episodes did not align with how events unfolded. Venita talked about receiving extensive text messages from JT. She noted:

“If JT has a girlfriend at this moment, I feel bad for the girl on the other side because he’s spending all his time talking and texting me, and he’s giving you crumbs.”

However, Venita later clarified that she was unaware JT was in a relationship at the time of their previous interactions. According to Venita, the dinner scene in which she expressed her feelings to JT occurred after their trip to the Bahamas. She stated that she did not know he was already dating someone when she visited JT’s hotel room and spoke about their connection.

Shep's gift to Sienna

Elsewhere in the episode, Shep and Sienna's relationship was the focus of discussion. Shep asked Craig for his opinion on whether he should present Sienna with a necklace on their dinner date, to which Craig replied that the problem lay not in the gift but in Shep inviting her to dinner.

Craig commented that it was "weird" that Shep wanted to go for dinner after having a bad night during the Bahamas trip and sleeping "on the beach last night" because of Sienna.

However, Shep gave the necklace to Sienna during dinner and told her about it, noting:

“It’s a megalodon tooth. It’s a prehistoric shark that’s bigger than all the other sharks. Do you like it?”

Sienna responded affirmatively, but the conversation took a turn when she noted that Shep had given Taylor a similar necklace. Shep replied:

“That was a great white, not a megalodon.”

Sienna pointed out that their relationship had never been officially defined, which led Shep to say that he "hates" the idea of labels.

Craig and Austen discuss personal growth

The Southern Charm episode also featured a chat between Craig and Austen about Craig’s efforts to change certain aspects of his lifestyle. Austen expressed concerns that Craig was presenting an image of himself that may not fully reflect his reality. Craig responded:

“I can’t because I don’t have any leash on myself. That’s any addict.”

He described how although he may desire social interaction, he had to abstain from some things to better himself. Craig credited Paige for assisting him through these adjustments, stating that he was not trying to prove anything to anyone with his behavior change but instead assure himself that he could stick with them.

Austen, during a Southern Charm confessional, acknowledged that Craig's fight was not justified by his actions but gave more insight into what he saw. The two finally agreed how they were going to hang out in different ways that agreed with Craig's plans.

New episodes of Southern Charm air Thursdays at 9 PM ET on Bravo, with streaming available the following day on Peacock.

