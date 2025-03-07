"That's condescending and rude" – Southern Hospitality star Grace reacts to Molly's behavior at prom

Southern Hospitality season 3 released episode 10 on March 6, 2025, on Bravo. The episode, titled Guilty Until Proven Innocent, served as the season finale where Emmy hosted a prom for Will. However, the event saw multiple confrontations among the cast members.

One of the main conflicts involved Grace and Molly. It began when Molly didn’t respond to Grace properly, eventually leading to unresolved tension with Maddi and Ana. During the argument, Grace said:

“I genuinely do not understand the problem that you have with me. I literally just complimented you, honey. I literally was being sincere. And you said, ‘I know.’”

Molly responded with “And?,” prompting Grace to call her "rude." She added:

“That's condescending and rude. And, honestly, you should work on your character.”

Meanwhile, Michols asked Preston to prom, Bradley and TJ talked about the rumors surrounding Will’s alleged infidelity. The episode also saw Grace bringing Oisin to the event, which created tension with Eva and Maddi.

What happened between Grace and Molly in Southern Hospitality?

The confrontation between the two ladies started when Grace was confused if Molly had an issue with her. Grace claimed that she had complimented Molly sincerely, but the latter's response appeared dismissive. When Grace pointed this out, Molly accused her of betraying her friends.

Molly said:

“You do nothing but slap all of your friends in the face.”

Grace denied this, but the fellow cast member reminded her of her actions involving Oisin. She stated:

“You just arrived to a party with Oisin after claiming that you didn't do f**ing anything.”

Molly called Grace a “psychopath” when the latter started making hand gestures. Grace waved her hands around and said she was trying to divert Molly's energy away from her "because that s**t was toxic.” Molly defended Eva, saying Grace had hurt her. Grace dismissed the claims, stating:

“I told her to her face that night that Oisin and I were possibly going to hook up. She told me she didn't care.”

Maddi, who was also involved in the discussion, called Eva over. When Eva denied giving her approval, Maddi accused Grace of previously wanting to apologize. Maddi said:

“You asked me the other day at Republic for an opportunity to apologize to her and admit you're wrong. You said that to me the other day.”

Grace denied the accusation and called Maddi a liar. In her Southern Hospitality confessional, Maddi expressed frustration, stating that Grace did not take accountability for the person she actually hurt, calling the situation "embarrassing."

During the argument, Grace yelled at Eva, saying Oisin did not like her. Maddi then replied that Oisin didn't like "any of them." Grace admitted that she had only used Oisin for s*x. She later claimed that Maddi had not been a good friend to her during the entire situation. Grace said in her confessional:

“The whole Trevor situation, I was there for her [Maddi]. When she was getting ganged up on in Miami, I was there for her. A real friend is not going to pick sides. She 100% picked Eva's side.”

Everything that happened in the Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 10

Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 10 focused on the cast attending a law school prom. Michols asked Preston to the event by presenting him with two cakes—one labeled "yes" and the other "no." Preston chose “yes,” making their attendance official.

Meanwhile, Bradley and TJ continued their discussion about Will’s alleged infidelity on Southern Hospitality. Bradley, who was close to Emmy, wanted to confirm the rumors. A Republic employee connected to one of Will’s law school friends revealed that Will was frequently seen with a woman, leading people to assume she was his girlfriend.

Previous claims suggested that Will described her as a study partner, but Bradley received texts indicating they had briefly lived together. TJ later told Maddi that Will had taken this woman to his law school prom, where they allegedly slept together.

Will from Southern Hospitality (Image via Bravo)

Later in the night, the confrontation regarding Will’s alleged infidelity became a topic of discussion. Will confirmed that he had texted Allie’s brother, who denied being the source of the rumors. Mia suggested that Will and Austin should talk privately in the presence of Emmy, but the entire group followed them. Frustrated, Will and Emmy stormed out.

Emmy rejected the accusations, identifying the woman in question and stating that she had only stayed at Will’s place when they were in New York for Watch What Happens Live. Mia was skeptical, commenting that Will was not the type to offer such hospitality.

At the end of this evening, Will mentioned that Emmy had screenshots of something that “wasn’t supposed to leave the group.” He described it as an "atom bomb" that would impact Maddi. He saved the details for the upcoming reunion.

Southern Hospitality season 3 is available for streaming on Bravo.

