Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 7 recap: Joe and Maddi tie the knot while Will confronts the group

Southern Hospitality season 3, episode 7 aired on February 13, 2025, on Bravo. The reality show, which follows the personal and professional lives of the staff at Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, took an unexpected turn in the latest episode as Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese had a spontaneous wedding in Las Vegas.

While their friends were unsure about the legitimacy of the ceremony, the couple embraced the moment in Southern Hospitality. Meanwhile, Will Kulp attempted to address past comments about his girlfriend, Emmy, but the conversation shifted to rumors of infidelity, leading to a confrontation with the group. Here’s a detailed recap of Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 7.

What happened in the Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 7?

Trending

Joe Bradley surprised Maddi Reese and their friends with a sudden trip to a wedding chapel during their Las Vegas getaway on Southern Hospitality season 3, episode 7. While Maddi was initially shocked, she eventually agreed to go through with what Joe described as a "little commitment ceremony."

Dressed in a pink wig and veil, Maddi walked down the aisle as Joe wiped away tears. Fake Elvis officiated the event, referencing Elvis Presley’s songs, while Joe shared vows, saying:

“Through sickness and in health, I will always love you. And I can’t wait until our actual wedding one day. You make me so happy.”

Maddi was caught off guard and responded by expressing her love, saying it was making her emotional. Despite their friends’ mixed reactions, Joe emphasized that this was not a legal marriage but a step toward their future together.

“This is not a real wedding, but it will be a real wedding one day soon. I just want to lock her down.”

Joe reflected on his three-year-long feelings for Maddi, while Will Kulp attempted to address the group about past comments that had caused tension with Emmy. He admitted to being highly critical of both Emmy and their relationship, expressing regret for his words. Emmy confronted TJ Dinch for bringing up the issue publicly, stating in her confessional:

“I hold TJ to a different standard. TJ was me and Will’s best friend and best friends don’t humiliate best friends the way he humiliated me and Will.”

TJ, on the other hand, felt unfairly blamed, saying:

“I don’t know why any of this is all my fault. Will said these horrible things about his girlfriend, not me.”

As Will tried to steer the conversation toward resolution, Lake Rucker interrupted and questioned him about the cheating allegations that had been circulating.

Austin, who first heard the claims, hesitated before sharing that a recent law school graduate had mentioned knowing Emmy and claimed that Will was frequently unfaithful to her. Joe urged Will to address the full rumor, adding:

“Say the whole thing. You did not. He said that you f***ed a girl in a bathroom.”

Will denied the accusation. Meanwhile, Austin elaborated:

“Apparently they hooked up in the bathroom, but it got worse because then they said that he’d actually been f***ing a bunch of different girls.”

Emmy demanded proof, repeatedly asking Austin for the name of the source. However, Austin refused to disclose it, saying, "We’re not doing that.” In her frustration, Emmy declared:

“He doesn’t cheat on me. Like I’m insane. Like I’m psychotic. I know everything about him. Like it’s… It’s just like not true.”

In his confessional on Southern Hospitality, Joe remarked that Will constantly put himself in situations where he appeared guilty. Meanwhile, TJ admitted that while he would have dismissed the rumors in the past, Will’s previous comments about Emmy made them seem more credible now.

The tension escalated as Emmy broke down in tears, saying that she didn't get a break. Michols Peña tried to comfort her, offering his hand and encouraging her to squeeze it. In his confessional, he noted:

“I think that Emmy does have a five-year plan for her and Will. But anytime Will gets called out for doing something bad, she loses her s**t because it’s like it’s a glitch in the system. I don’t know if this rumor is true, but how much can a girl take?”

Later, Southern Hospitality star Austin Stephan tried to defuse the situation, expressing his frustration and wanting to focus on enjoying the weekend in Vegas. However, Will abruptly left the group. In her confessional on Southern Hospitality, Lake mimicked Emmy, saying:

“'Will, I love him. Will, Will, I love him. I just, I just…' Like, she’s just delulu, you know? We can’t really help delusional. Honestly, we tried.”

Fans can watch new episodes of Southern Hospitality on Thursdays at 9 PM ET on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback