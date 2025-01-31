Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 5 recap: Emmy and Will discuss their relationship while Michols confronts Emily

Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 5, titled No Call, Low Blow, aired on Thursday, January 30, 2025, on Bravo. The episode continued the tensions from Lake Wylie, focusing on Emmy and Will’s relationship and Emmy’s strained dynamic with the Republic staff.

Michols had to write Emmy up for skipping work without notice, while TJ and Joe finally resolved their long-standing feud. Maddi and Joe discussed their future as her career took a big step forward, and Austin revealed a shocking rumor about Will’s loyalty to Emmy.

Meanwhile, TJ pitched a business idea to Leva, and Michols explored a new romance. The group found themselves once again dealing with secrets about Will and Emmy’s relationship, adding another layer of drama to Southern Hospitality.

Trending

What happened on Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 5?

The Southern Hospitality episode began with TJ and Joe addressing their unresolved issues. TJ accused Joe of distancing himself after their close moment three years ago, while Joe countered that TJ had spread rumors about his sexuality.

Both admitted to their mistakes and agreed to move forward, with TJ joking that Joe’s attempts to contact him were “very The Notebook.” The conversation marked a step toward rebuilding their friendship.

Meanwhile, Emmy and Will spent time alone on a boat date. Emmy dismissed concerns about their relationship, insisting Will “kisses the ground I walk on.” Will reassured her, saying she was the only one who understood the pressure of law school.

He envisioned a future with her, including a good job, a house, a dog, and Emmy as his wife. However, tension remained between Emmy and the Republic staff.

At Republic, Emmy was a no-call, no-show for her first shift after the trip. Maddi noted that skipping work without notice was one of the worst things someone could do in hospitality.

With Brad also absent, Republic was already short-staffed. Emmy was seen walking past the restaurant with Will, telling him to ignore Lake. This angered Lake, who felt Emmy was rubbing it in. Emmy later posted about her date with Will on Instagram, further frustrating the staff.

When Emmy returned to work, she acted as if nothing had happened. Michols, as the assistant general manager, had to write her up. Emmy claimed she informed Leva, but Leva denied it.

Maddi confronted Emmy, saying she should have at least called. Emmy defended herself by calling it a mental health day. Despite signing the write-up, she slammed the door behind her, highlighting the growing rift between her and the staff.

Elsewhere in Southern Hospitality, Michols went on a date with Preston, the man he had kissed at his birthday party. During their arcade date, Michols opened up about his family struggles.

His twin sister Michelle was the only supportive person when he visited home. He admitted he never felt deserving of love, which had prevented him from being in a relationship.

When asked if he believed his mother would ever accept him, Michols said no, though it saddened him. His date with Preston ended on a hopeful note, as they planned to see each other again.

TJ took a step toward entrepreneurship by pitching a hot dog cart idea to Leva. He named it Sir Wiener, inspired by a nickname for his ex’s private parts. Leva liked his ambition but questioned the feasibility of his plans.

He had recruited Republic’s Executive Chef Mike to design the menu, but he couldn’t afford to keep him on board long-term. TJ suggested serving 200 people at the first event, prompting Leva to say,

“You don’t think that’s, no pun intended …” before TJ finished, “Too many wieners?”

Realizing he had not considered the logistics, TJ adjusted his approach. Later, he organized a branding photo shoot with his friends, noting Emmy and Will’s absence.

Joe and Maddi also had a pivotal moment in Southern Hospitality. Joe’s concussion made Maddi realize how much she cared for him. However, his inability to cook chicken wings made her rethink their domestic compatibility.

Maddi was offered a job in Las Vegas, which Joe supported but worried might take her away from Charleston. He hinted at marriage, but Maddi admitted she wasn’t ready. She did, however, see a future with Joe. She also hoped Grace Lilly would find her direction after leaving the Republic.

The biggest revelation of the Southern Hospitality episode came from Austin. He shared that people from Will’s law school claimed he had openly cheated on Emmy at a party. This put the group in another difficult position, as they once again had to decide whether to tell Emmy. Molly sarcastically remarked,

“The customer service desk is screaming!” referencing Emmy’s past outbursts.

She joked that Emmy would “probably get store credit” for returning Will. With this information now hanging over the group, it remained to be seen whether they would confront Emmy or let things unfold naturally.

Southern Hospitality airs every Thursday on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback