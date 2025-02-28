“Stop it”— Southern Hospitality fans react to Joe’s treatment of Maddi

Southern Hospitality season 3, episode 9 was released on February 27. Titled Honeymoon Is Over, the episode saw Joe and Will talking about the changing dynamics of their relationship. While Will said he wanted to marry Emmy because he felt like repaying her efforts with love and care, Joe said he wanted to move in with Maddi.

He told Will and Bradley that he was living with Maddi six out of seven times a week, and that it had started to take a toll on him. He added that the back-and-forth Uber rides he took to her place were costing him "a million" bucks. These were the reasons why he said he was asking Maddi to move in.

Maddi, on the other hand, told Karen that Joe wanted to get married and buy a house together, but she had made those decisions too quickly in the past and didn't want to repeat the same mistakes. She added that she didn't want to go through the process of going house hunting because she was about to go on a tour.

Fans of Southern Hospitality took to X to react to Joe and Maddi's relationship.

"If Joe says "wife" to Maddie ONE MORE TIME... Stop it," a fan said.

"Joe is on Maddi’s NERVES. She has the ick. Idk if they can recover," said another fan.

"Joe is giving insecure and not enough… and he’s about to fumble the bag," added a third.

"Joe is doing too much. He does not need to follow Maddi around. You have a job. I am sure she has a manager who can look out for her. Maddi needs to be careful. Next you know, Joe doesn’t wanna work at all because he’s following her around. Nope," commented another.

Some fans of Southern Hospitality believed that such behavior from Joe would drive Maddi away.

"Joe needs to find an identity outside of his relationship with Maddi," an X user wrote.

"Joe is 100% going to resent Maddie if he hasn’t already," another user wrote.

"Maddi & Joe have only been dating for four months? Joe makes it seem like they’ve been together for a year. Wow," commented one.

"Idk something tells me Maddi is not demanding that Joe Bradley Ubers back and forth to her house twice a day…," another wrote.

Joe's and Maddi's respective conversations about their relationships on Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 9

Joe told Will and Bradley that he was traveling to Maddi's two times a day, and it took thirty minutes one way, which meant traveling to hers was taking two hours from his day. Joe also mentioned that, in turn, Maddi wasn't sleeping at his place at all.

Maddi told Karen that she didn't have time to move or go house hunting because she was going on a tour. Karen asked her if she was taking Joe with her on the tour, and she said there would be times when he would have to stay back. Karen then asked if she thought Joe was jealous of her progress, which was why he was trying to make her settle down.

"I feel like he's ready for his career growth," Maddi replied.

Karen took to a Southern Hospitality confessional to say that Joe was seeing Maddi rising and he had nothing going on, which was why he was jealous. She advised Maddi in the confessional to "pull the emergency handle," and give her relationship a break. Joe told his friends that it felt like Maddi was selfish, and they suggested he ask her to spend more time at his house.

New episodes of Southern Hospitality season 3 are released on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

