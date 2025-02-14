"You're going to make me cry"— Southern Hospitality star Maddi gets emotional over Joe’s vows during their Vegas wedding

The latest episode of Southern Hospitality season 3, released on February 13, 2025, featured a dramatic Las Vegas wedding and intense confrontations. Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese decided to do a spontaneous ceremony, catching everyone, including Maddi, by surprise. During the vows, Joe expressed his feelings, saying,

“Through sickness and in health, I will always love you. And I can’t wait until our actual wedding one day. You make me so happy.”

Maddi, visibly emotional, responded,

"You’re going to make me cry.”

While the wedding was a highlight, the Southern Hospitality episode also included Will Kulp addressing the group about past remarks and new cheating allegations that left Emmy Sharrett in distress. Tensions escalated as accusations surfaced, leading to heated exchanges among the cast.

Southern Hospitality: Joe and Maddi’s wedding in Las Vegas

Joe Bradley surprised the Southern Hospitality cast with a sudden wedding plan during their Las Vegas trip. He took Maddi Reese and their friends to a wedding chapel without revealing his intentions.

"This is our love language—doing something so spontaneous and out of the box," Joe explained to the cameras.

Upon arrival, Maddi was excited to meet the Elvis Presley impersonator, but was unaware that the ceremony was meant for her and Joe.

“I don’t know what’s going on. I have no idea,” she said.

Joe reassured her that the ceremony was just for fun, saying, "It's manifesting it. It's for funsies." After hesitating, Maddi agreed, responding, “OK, fine f— it. I’m down.”

Joe gathered his friends to serve as groomsmen, while Maddi got ready in the bridal suite. Michols Peña and TJ Dinch had mixed reactions to Joe’s impulsiveness, with Michols jokingly saying,

“He’s obsessive. That’s what it’s giving.”

Despite doubts from some friends, the ceremony proceeded. Maddi wore a pink wig and veil, carried a plastic bouquet, and walked down the aisle. Joe got emotional upon seeing her, prompting Maddi to ask,

“Are you really crying right now?”

Fake Elvis officiated the ceremony in Southern Hospitality, quoting classic Presley love songs. When asked to exchange vows, Joe said,

“You’re the love of my life and hopefully, this is the second-best night of my life.”

Maddi, unprepared for the moment, responded emotionally, expressing love and saying it was making her tear up. Later, she reflected on the experience, admitting that she hadn’t considered marriage seriously before, but now she could see a glimpse of a future with Joe.

Joe clarified that their wedding wasn’t legally binding but emphasized his desire to marry Maddi for real in the future. He explained that although it wasn’t an official wedding, he planned for it to be a real one soon, as he wanted to solidify their commitment.

What else happened in the Southern Hospitality episode?

The Southern Hospitality episode also focused on Will Kulp addressing his past comments about his relationship with Emmy Sharrett. During dinner, he told the group,

“There's something I'd like to address. Yes, I said things that were very critical of Emi and very critical of our relationship. I didn’t mean them, and I have a lot of regret about it.”

TJ Dinch questioned why Will was directing the conversation at him, while Emmy confronted TJ for bringing up the matter publicly.

“I hold TJ to a different standard. TJ was me and Will's best friend, and best friends don’t humiliate best friends the way he humiliated me and Will,” she said in a confessional.

As tensions rose in Southern Hospitality, Lake Rucker steered the conversation toward the cheating rumors, confronting Will about allegations of infidelity. Austin Rhodes, who had heard the claims from a law school graduate, hesitated, but eventually shared what he knew.

He explained that the woman had mentioned knowing Will, and claimed he was frequently unfaithful to Emmy. Joe then pressed Will to address the specific accusations, bringing up a claim that he had been involved with someone in a bathroom.

Will denied the accusation, firmly stating that it wasn’t true. Austin added that, according to the rumors, the situation had escalated with claims of Will being involved with multiple women. Emmy demanded proof, repeatedly asking for names.

“Where’s the evidence? Where’s the proof?... There’s nothing we can do,” she said.

In a confessional, she insisted,

“He doesn’t cheat on me. Like, I’m insane. Like, I’m psychotic. I know everything about him. Like, it's... it's just not true.”

Bradley Carter, watching the situation unfold, pointed out that Will often put himself in positions where he appeared guilty. Meanwhile, TJ acknowledged that he was now more inclined to believe the rumors. He explained that while he wouldn’t have believed them three months ago, Will's comments about Emmy made the allegations seem more credible.

Fans can watch new episodes of Southern Hospitality on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

