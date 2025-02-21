Southern Hospitality season 3, episode 8 recap: Emmy opens up to her sister, while Joe shares proposal plans with Brad

Southern Hospitality season 3 released episode 8 on February 20, 2025, on Bravo. This episode focused on Emmy’s ongoing struggle with cheating rumors surrounding Will, leading her to confide in her sister Peyton.

As Emmy defended her relationship, Peyton questioned whether she was truly happy. Meanwhile, Joe surprised everyone by revealing his intentions to propose to Maddi, despite their recent fake wedding in Las Vegas. He also shared the same plans with Brad. By the end of the episode, Joe realized he and Maddi might not be on the same page about their future.

The episode also featured TJ’s Sir Wieners launch event, which drew support from the Southern Charm cast. Emmy and Will tried to present a united front, but tension remained as some cast members doubted Will’s honesty. Meanwhile, Lake distanced herself from Brad after their Vegas moment.

What happened on Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 8?

As the Southern Hospitality cast returned from their Vegas trip, Emmy continued to defend Will despite ongoing cheating allegations. She met with her sister Peyton and shared that the rumors had brought her and Will closer. Emmy even predicted that Will might propose next summer and considered a wedding in London. However, Peyton was skeptical as she told Emmy:

“I think it’s good that you believe Will because me, personally, I probably wouldn’t.”

This statement left Emmy visibly taken aback. Peyton insisted that she and Will were best friends who told each other everything, adding:

“People only cheat when they’re not in love with their partner anymore, so Will wouldn’t do that to me.”

Later at TJ’s event in Southern Hospitality, Taylor from Southern Charm told TJ that Emmy seemed to blame him for her stressful summer. Emmy denied this but admitted she didn’t fully trust TJ anymore and preferred to keep some distance.

Meanwhile, Joe and Maddi’s fake wedding in Las Vegas became a major point of discussion. Joe seemed more invested in their relationship, while Maddi remained hesitant.

Emmy recalled that Joe had been frustrated when she and Maddi played Blackjack after the wedding. He had complained that Maddi left him alone on their supposed wedding night, asking:

“How do I not get laid on our wedding night?”

Maddi responded that it wasn't their "actual wedding night.”

Southern Hospitality star Joe later told Brad that he wanted to ask Maddi to marry him. Brad wondered if Joe was feeling uneasy about Maddi's growing career. The couple was going too quickly, according to Maddi's mother, who also had worries. However, Maddi was clear that she didn't want to rush into marriage and instead wanted to concentrate on her job.

Joe proposed that they move in together after spotting Maddi browsing through Zillow. But he had previously criticized her for living with Trevor after just a year of dating, Maddi reminded him. Joe realized they were not on the same page when she voiced fears about making the same mistakes they had in the past.

Elsewhere, Lake decided to move forward without pursuing a relationship with Brad after kissing him in Vegas. She explained:

“What was fun about this ‘relationship’ was the chase.”

Instead, Lake went on a double date with Michols, Preston, and her longtime best friend, Shelby. Lake and Shelby had an intimate history, and Lake admitted to feeling pressure from her Southern Christian family about her sexuality.

On the other hand, TJ concentrated on work to ensure the success of his first Sir Wieners event. Three weeks had passed since his meeting with Leva, during this time he had finalized logistics, coordinated promotions, and worked with a chef on recipes.

At the Southern Hospitality event, Will showed up despite disliking hot dogs. Emmy even arrived in a hot dog costume, which Will called the “best-dressed” look of the night. The launch attracted Southern Charm cast members Taylor, Gaston, Rodrigo, and former cast member Rod. Leva declared the event a success, and TJ nearly broke even financially in the first launch.

Southern Hospitality airs on Thursdays at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

