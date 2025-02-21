"The wedding was for fun" — Southern Hospitality star Maddi doubts Joe's view on their Vegas marriage

Southern Hospitality season 3, episode 8, aired on Thursday, February 20, 2025, on Bravo. The episode followed the cast as they returned from their Las Vegas trip, where Maddi Reese and Joe Bradley had a fake wedding. However, Maddi later admitted:

Ad

"The wedding was for fun. I don’t think it was serious."

Joe, on the other hand, seemed to take the wedding more seriously. Maddi revealed that Joe continued calling her his “wife” even after returning to Charleston. She clarified that she did not see the ceremony as official, while Joe’s expectations appeared different.

Tensions between the couple grew in Southern Hospitality, as Joe expressed frustration over their living situation and suggested they move in together. Maddi, however, was hesitant because of her past failed relationship.

Ad

Trending

Southern Hospitality: What happened between Maddi and Joe?

Ad

Maddi and Joe’s fake wedding in Las Vegas, which was featured earlier this season on Southern Hospitality, became a major topic of discussion in episode 8. Although the couple had been dating since April 2024, Maddi was caught off guard by the surprise ceremony, which Joe seemed to take more seriously.

During the February 20 episode of Southern Hospitality, Emmy Sharrett shared that Joe was upset on their wedding night because Maddi stayed out gambling with the girls. She recalled Joe telling Maddi:

Ad

“You’ve just been down there gambling and left me alone on our wedding night.”

Joe later told Brad Carter at a hotdog event that he had expected a romantic evening. He joked:

“I get laid most other nights, how do I not get laid on our actual wedding night?”

Maddi quickly corrected him, saying that it was "not" their "actual wedding night."

Ad

Ad

Maddi later spoke to her boss, Leva Bonaparte, about the fake marriage, calling it “hilarious.” However, Joe confided in Brad that he was on a “one-year plan” and wanted to propose to Maddi soon. He mentioned that he liked the idea of being engaged, especially since Maddi frequently traveled for her DJ career.

Maddi, however, had reservations about their future. She explained to her mother why she was not ready for marriage.

Ad

“I don’t think we’re ready to get really married. We don’t even live with each other. I just think my No. 1 priority is my career to me right now,” Maddi said.

She emphasized that, despite her love for Joe, maintaining her independence was more important. Later, when Maddi told Joe about her plans to buy a house, he asked, “At what point do we move in together?”

Ad

Ad

Maddi expressed her frustration, feeling overwhelmed by this pressure. Joe reassured her that he wasn’t trying to rush anything but reminded her that their current living situation wouldn’t be permanent. Maddi then pointed out that Joe had previously criticized her for living with her ex-boyfriend, Trevor Stokes. She reminded him:

“Now you’re sitting here putting me in the same situation.”

Joe dismissed the comparison, saying she had “no future with that guy.” Maddi admitted she was afraid of repeating past mistakes, saying:

Ad

“I feel like I just got out of living with a boyfriend and watching the turmoil and the hell to get out of that. I’m so scared that’s going to happen to me again.”

She made it clear that she did not want to rush into moving in together or marriage. Joe, however, seemed upset by her hesitancy.

Ad

Southern Hospitality airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9 pm ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback