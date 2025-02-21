"Entering Paige & Craig territory" — Southern Hospitality fans react to Joe and Maddi's argument

The latest segment of Southern Hospitality season 3 saw Maddi and Joe's relationship hit a rough patch as the couple argued over their living situation. Released on February 20, 2025, titled Wieners and Losers, the episode showcased Joe suggesting it was time he and Maddi moved in together.

On the other hand, Maddi felt differently and stated she was happy with things as they were. Although she was not against living together, she did not want to rush into major life decisions. Joe, however, was not keen on traveling 45 minutes to see Maddi every day and insisted that they change their living situation as soon as possible.

Joe said such changes were natural since they were "married." However, Maddi disagreed with his perspective, stating that their Vegas wedding was "just for fun," not real. Soon after, Maddi got emotional, recalling how her previous relationship ended after she moved in with her ex-partner, and said she did not want to repeat that.

Southern Hospitality fans took to X to comment on Joe and Maddi's relationship. Many criticized Joe for pushing Maddi to move in together without considering her feelings and requests. They compared him to Southern Charm's Craig, who urged his partner, Paige to prioritize family over career.

"Fear Maddi & Joe are entering Paige & Craig territory where the woman wants to focus on their career while the man wants to move forward in family/marriage," a fan wrote.

"Joe Bradley is so obsessed with Maddi, he’s her boyfriend but also her PR manager, spokesperson, security guard, bodyguard, fan, puppy, hands and legs, Pokemon…" another person commented.

"Joe Bradley and Craig are cut from the same delulu cloth," a netizen tweeted.

Many Southern Hospitality fans were critical of how Joe behaved around Maddi.

"Maddi is clearly focused on her career at this moment, while Joe wants to rush the thought of marriage!" a user reacted.

"I don’t think Joe realizes that he’s moving a little too fast for Maddi. Yes, they’ve been BFFs for a while but being in a relationship is new for her," a person commented.

"Maddi made the mistake of accidentally “marrying” a VERY sensitive guy that now Joe fully believes he’s actually a husband," another fan wrote.

Other fans of Southern Hospitality expressed a similar sentiment.

"Every week I see people talking about Maddi & Joe and how in love they are, and I’ve NEVER seen it. He’s ready to get engaged & build a life together, and she seems like she’s having fun with her boyfriend while she’s chasing her own dreams," one user posted.

"Joe is obsessed with Maddi and not in a good way," a person reacted.

"joe is starting to p*ss me off. i hate the clinginess. that’s going to push maddie away," another netizen commented.

"You're not gonna compromise it" — Southern Hospitality star Joe clashes with Maddi over their living arrangement

Southern Hospitality alum Maddi expressed an interest in venturing into real estate and making a living because she disliked living in a rented house. However, at the same time, she enjoyed co-sharing the place with her female friends. Hearing that, Joe stated he did not like traveling to Maddi's house in Daniel Island because it was not cost-efficient.

"I don't own a car and if I added up all the Ubers that I spent going to the island, I could have a G Wagon," Joe said in a confessional.

When the Southern Hospitality star asked Maddi when they would move in together, she said she did not like "the pressure" right at that moment. Joe argued otherwise, saying he was only expressing his genuine feelings. Regardless, he stated their living situation would not last. Hearing that, Maddi said they did not have to decide immediately.

Joe announced he would not spend the rest of his life driving to Maddi's house daily.

"I feel like I just go to your house to sit with you because I wanna be with you but, like, sometimes it feels like you couldn't care less about that. You're not gonna compromise it," he added.

Maddi reminded Joe how he discouraged her from moving in with her ex even after one year of dating and added that he was doing the same himself. Joe defended himself by saying he was not like her ex because he made her "better" at work and a "better" person.

Joe claimed Maddi's relationship with him differed from her previous one since she was not "married" then. The Southern Hospitality female cast member confessed things were moving "too fast" for her and that she wanted to slow down so she did not repeat past mistakes.

Southern Hospitality drops new episodes every Thursday at 9 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

