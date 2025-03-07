“Emmy knows”— Southern Hospitality fans react to the cast accusing Will of cheating

Episode 10 of Southern Hospitality season 3 was released on March 6. Titled Guilty Until Proven Innocent, the episode centered around rumours of Will's infidelity. It started with Bradley's narration of the same to Mia and TJ.

Bradley told the cameras that one of their VIP servers was connected to someone in Will's law school campus. They told her that there was a girl Will was seen hanging out with more often than not, and that everybody on campus thought she was his girlfriend. Bradley also alleged that Will and the girl moved in with him for a short term. Austin confirmed the rumours.

This made Mia ask them to confront Will about the same, because she wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt, as Will was dating Emmy. At the prom party, the cast confronted Will on the same, in Emmy's presence.

Will said that it was the said girl's brother who was spreading the rumor, and accused Austin of making false claims. Will said that it was far from reality, so he didn't want to give it any air. Mia encouraged Will and Austin to talk it out, but Will walked out because the cast members weren't giving Austin and him privacy to chat.

Fans of Southern Hospitality took to X to react to the situation.

"I think Emmy knows the rumors are true about Will but she would rather move forward than let Will go so she’s gonna turn a blind eye to it," a fan said.

"Don’t tell me the lawyer can’t handle the heat. Bad move, Sir Will. If he can’t handle friend drama he’s not touching my laser suit," said another.

"Will don’t need to waste his time getting chewed by the cast because Emmy is going to stick beside him regardless with her dumb **s," added a third.

"I disagree, I think Will will absolutely marry Emmy. I think they have an arrangement where she looks the other way," wrote another.

Fans of Southern Hospitality believed Will had indeed cheated, and Emmy was complicit. Some of them said that Will not showing up to the reunion was evidence of the fact that he cheated.

"Wow!! Nice diversion tactic by Counselor Will to drop a bomb on the cast before the reunion. Austin hit the nail on the head. This was calculated. Will so cheated on Emmy," an X user wrote.

"Will literally left Emmy out here to take all the hits on her own—the group is actually letting her slide and focusing on him—and Emmy is…asking them to yell at her instead?" another user wrote.

"Will should be here to defend himself because, like Craig "he is a lawyer and storyteller"," commented one.

"Why do they all have to follow them around like vultures when Will, Emmy, and Austin wanted to talk privately?" wrote one.

What did Will have to say about the rumor on Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 10?

When TJ, on Southern Hospitality, accused Will of taking the girl to the prom and letting her stay in his apartment in New York, Will said that wasn't true. He explained that she was his classmate, so he let her stay in his apartment for two days when she was in New York, while he was out of town.

He said that he had told her that he wanted her gone in two days by the time he came back, and that Emmy knew of it too.

The cast members took to Southern Hospitality confessionals to state their views on the matter. Mia didn't believe Will because she couldn't understand his friend being so close to him that she was allowed to stay at his apartment. Emmy stated that she wasn't threatened by this friend. Bradley said that Will was too far into his relationship to back out.

"He's never gonna marry her," Bradley stated.

For more updates on Will, fans of Southern Hospitality can follow the star on his official Instagram handle, @will_kulp.

