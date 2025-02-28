Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 9 recap: Tension builds between Maddi and Joe while Michols has dinner with his stepdad

Southern Hospitality season 3, episode 9, titled Honeymoon Is Over, aired on February 27, 2025, on Bravo. The episode followed growing tensions between Maddi and Joe as they struggled with their relationship.

Joe wanted more commitment, while Maddi focused on her career. Meanwhile, Michols had a heartfelt dinner with his stepdad, discussing family and personal struggles.

The Southern Hospitality episode also featured Emmy planning a law school prom for Will, despite rumors about his alleged cheating. TJ began uncovering the truth behind the accusations.

Leva hosted an event to help kittens get adopted, which led to serious conversations between cast members. Maddi confronted Grace, leading to a reconciliation. With conflicts building, the events of this episode set the stage for an intense season finale.

What happened in the Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 9

Maddi and Joe's relationship issues became more apparent in Southern Hospitality episode 9. While getting pedicures, Maddi told Mia she wanted to “pump the breaks” in her relationship. She admitted in a confessional that while Joe tried to “hit fast forward,” she wanted to “hit mute, or at least pause.”

Meanwhile, Joe told the guys that everything was “amazing” with Maddi, despite their recent fight. Brad and Will advised him to ask Maddi to meet him halfway, such as staying at his place a few nights a week.

Emmy planned a law school prom for Will after missing the actual barrister’s ball. At Republic, she acted friendly toward Austin’s girlfriend, Allie, despite previous tensions.

This confused TJ, since Emmy and Will had accused Allie’s brother of spreading false cheating rumors. Austin invited Allie to the prom using a pizza message, while Will proposed to Emmy with balloons and a sharpie, though the writing was not legible.

At Republic, Joe acted like the boss while showing his friends around. Maddi was frustrated by his behavior and rolled her eyes, which TJ commented on, saying,

“I guess the honeymoon’s over!”

Later in Southern Hospitality, at Leva’s adoption event, Maddi admitted she felt suffocated by Joe. Michols had dinner with his stepdad and discussed his struggles with family acceptance. He revealed that his mother had discovered his sexuality by reading his Instagram messages in high school.

They did not speak for a week afterward. Michols’ stepdad reassured him, encouraging him to live for himself. Michols hoped for his mother’s acceptance but appreciated his stepdad’s support. He shared pictures of Preston and joked about falling for a “gringo.” His stepdad suggested that Preston should learn to cook mofongo.

Michols later advised Lake to talk to her father about her struggles, but she admitted she wasn’t ready. She worried about jeopardizing her family’s legacy. Michols assured her he would support her when she was ready.

Joe met with Leva after requesting a month off to travel with Maddi on tour. He said he didn’t want her traveling alone. Leva reminded him of his original goal of owning a bar, and warned that he might resent Maddi if he sacrificed his career.

Lamar and she saw potential in Joe as a future business partner, but wanted him to stay focused. Joe realized he had been neglecting his ambitions and needed to build his own career.

Maddi’s ongoing issues with Grace were also addressed in Southern Hospitality. Mia questioned their friendship, calling it “one-sided.” Maddi defended Grace, saying she took accountability in private.

She also reminded Joe that Grace supported her when he wasn’t around. However, Maddi confronted Grace at Leva’s event. Grace was emotional about missing her cat, Fergie, who lived with her ex.

She was hurt that Maddi doubted her commitment to their friendship. Grace also pointed out that Maddi never spent time with her outside the group. Maddi explained that Grace wasn’t allowed at her house after hooking up with Oisin.

Grace took responsibility for her actions, saying she wished she hadn’t done it. Maddi appreciated her honesty and hoped others would see that side of her, too.

Meanwhile, TJ started uncovering the truth about Will’s alleged cheating in Southern Hospitality. He noted that Emmy had been texting him more frequently, despite previously blaming him for her difficult summer. Austin revealed that he did not hear the cheating rumor from Allie’s brother, contradicting Will’s previous claims.

This suggested that Will had been lying about the situation. TJ and Brad decided to find out the identity of the woman involved in the rumor. Previews for the next episode hinted at an explosive confrontation.

Southern Hospitality airs every Thursday on Bravo.

