"I'm doing whatever I want"—Southern Hospitality star Michols opens up about his experience working at Republic

Southern Hospitality, a spinoff of Southern Charm, follows the staff working at Leva Bonaparte’s nightclub in Charleston, South Carolina. The show highlights the challenges of nightlife management, personal relationships, and conflicts among the employees. One of the standout cast members in season 3 is Michols Peña, who serves as the Assistant General Manager at Republic.

In a conversation with Parade on February 27, 2025, Peña spoke about his experience on the show and how he manages to separate his work life from his personal life. He stated:

"I'm managing everybody, I'm the youngest one. I have to be on my s**t. But then, outside of work, messy Michols is coming to play... I don't care. I'm saying whatever the f**k I want and I'm doing whatever I want."

Southern Hospitality star Michols talks about his experience of appearing on a reality show

During his appearance on Southern Hospitality, Michols Peña has not only navigated his role as Assistant General Manager at Republic but also discussed his experiences with sexuality and family expectations.

In an interview with Parade, Peña spoke about how being part of season 3 has helped him learn more about himself. He described reality TV as a "fast-paced form of therapy," explaining that watching himself on-screen has given him a new perspective. He said:

"It's kind of funny because in a way, it doesn't feel like you're watching yourself. It feels like you're just watching random people on TV... but then also in a way, you sometimes find yourself critiquing yourself."

As one of the youngest managers on Southern Hospitality, Peña has maintained authority while also being part of the social group. He noted that while he takes his responsibilities at Republic seriously, his personality outside of work is very different.

His interactions with fellow cast member TJ Dinch have also been a key storyline. Peña revealed his past feelings for TJ and shared his struggles with coming out.

Michols Peña on joining Southern Hospitality and finding his place

During an interview with PRIDE on January 31, 2025, Michols Peña reflected on his experience joining Southern Hospitality and how it has given him a platform to share his story. He said:

"Watching the show before getting on it, I felt like the queer person was always the side character and I feel like this is the first time this show is representing a queer storyline. It's nice to finally be heard and feel seen and help other people."

One of the significant moments this season came when Peña conversed with TJ Dinch about his past feelings and his journey of self-acceptance. He explained how growing up in a conservative household made it difficult to embrace his identity. Speaking to Parade, Peña shared:

"Living in this area that's predominantly white, being a person of color, and also with my family being so pretentious, it's very hard to navigate some situations, because sometimes there would be an inkling in the back of my head like, 'Oh wait, what would my parents think about this?'"

Despite these challenges, Peña stayed true to himself throughout the process.

Peña revealed that he received messages from fans across the U.S. and beyond, including Canada and even a trans woman from Charlotte. He said:

"I didn't know how impactful that conversation could have been, but I'm glad that I got to, you know, share my story and it helps someone."

New episodes of Southern Hospitality air on Thursdays on Bravo, with episodes available for streaming the next day on Peacock.

