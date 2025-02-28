“We know who wears the pants in the relationship”—Southern Hospitality star Bradley opens up about Joe and Maddi’s relationship

Southern Hospitality season 3, episode 9, aired on February 27, 2025. Titled Honeymoon Is Over, the episode focused on the ongoing tensions between Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese.

Ad

During a golf game with Will Kulp and Bradley Carter, Joe shared his frustrations about spending most of his time at Maddi’s place in Daniel Island while she rarely stayed at his apartment in downtown Charleston. During a confessional, Bradley stated:

“I get why Joe's complaining, but come on. If Maddie says jump, Joe says, hi, hi, mommy. And he's going to go. We know who wears the pants in the relationship.”

Ad

Trending

The episode also covered key developments among the Southern Hospitality cast. Emmy Sharrett threw a law school prom for Will, TJ Dinch pursued answers about Will’s cheating rumors, and Leva Bonaparte advised Joe to focus on his career.

Joe and Maddi’s relationship issues in Southern Hospitality

Ad

While playing golf, Bradley Carter asked Joe how things were with Maddi. Joe described their relationship as “amazing,” but a flashback from the previous day showed Maddi telling him:

“You can go the f**ing home. I’m so serious.”

Despite this, Joe insisted they were doing well. However, he admitted that spending six out of seven nights at Maddi’s place was taking a toll on him. He mentioned the long commute and frequent Uber expenses. Joe added that Maddi rarely stayed at his place, as he mentioned:

Ad

“She’s sleeping zero at my house downtown, literally three blocks away from Republic.”

Bradley pointed out the imbalance, suggesting that Maddi should meet him halfway. Will also offered Joe a temporary stay at his and Emmy’s place, but Joe laughed it off, saying, “That’s even worse.”

Ad

The tension between Joe and Maddi continued throughout this episode of Southern Hospitality. Maddi confided in Mia Alario that she wanted to slow things down, expressing concerns about Joe pushing for a more serious commitment.

She also admitted that his desire to live together made her feel suffocated. Mia speculated that Joe might be jealous of Maddi’s career, while Maddi said she felt overwhelmed by his expectations. In a confessional, she explained that while Joe wanted to “hit fast forward,” she preferred to “hit mute, or at least pause.”

Ad

Later in the episode, Joe and Maddi had a public argument at Republic, where Joe acted like the boss in front of his friends from Atlanta. Maddi rolled her eyes at him, and TJ joked:

“I guess the honeymoon’s over.”

The argument escalated at Leva’s cat adoption event, where Maddi reiterated that she felt pressured by Joe’s expectations.

What else happened in Southern Hospitality season 3, episode 9?

Ad

Ad

The Southern Hospitality episode featured Emmy planning a law school prom for Will after missing her barrister’s ball. She invited the entire cast to the event.

Austin Rhodes invited his girlfriend Allie, which confused TJ, as Emmy had previously blamed Allie’s brother for spreading cheating rumors about Will. Austin’s prom invitation came in the form of a pizza, while Will’s proposal involved balloons with barely legible writing.

Ad

Meanwhile, TJ and Brad started investigating Will’s alleged cheating. Austin revealed that the cheating rumor did not come from Allie’s brother, contradicting Will’s previous claims. TJ and Brad decided to track down the girl involved.

At the cat adoption event, Leva had a serious conversation with Joe. He asked for a month off to travel with Maddi, but Leva advised against it. She reminded him that he once wanted to own a bar and warned that sacrificing his career for Maddi could lead to resentment.

Ad

She pointed out that he had been less motivated at work and encouraged him to focus on his professional goals. Joe realized he needed to regain his ambition, saying he wanted Maddi to be “his biggest fan” rather than just supporting her.

Southern Hospitality airs every Thursday on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback