"Beautiful" — Southern Hospitality fans react to Michols' conversation with his stepfather

Southern Hospitality season 3 released episode 9, titled Honeymoon Is Over, on February 27, 2025. The segment saw Michols have a heartfelt conversation with his stepfather, Rivelinho, about his troubled relationship with his mother. Michols confessed it was "frustrating" not to have his mother stay in touch with or visit him.

While talking to the cameras, he remembered how she distanced herself from him after discovering he belonged to the LGBTQIA+ community. Michols confessed he had not spoken to his mother in years and added that she never called him on his birthday or checked in on him.

Michols' stepfather, on the other hand, supported his decisions and encouraged him to do what suited him instead of acting on someone else's opinions. Michols was grateful for his stepfather and stated he could never have such an open conversation with his mother.

Southern Hospitality fans took to X to comment on Michols' conversation with his stepfather. While many appreciated Michols' stepfather for standing up for him, others sympathized with Michols.

"Michols scene w his stepfather was beautiful & touched my Latina heart," a fan wrote.

"Shout out to Michols stepdad for being a support system. That’s a real man right there," another fan commented.

"Michols’ scenes about his mother make me want to SOB," a netizen tweeted.

Many Southern Hospitality fans sympathized with Michols and hoped things improved for him.

"Michols' story breaks my heart. I would never ever ever ban my kids because they're gay. I love that his step-father is still there for him," a user reacted.

"I wanna be Michols mom. He’s so sweet. I just wanna give him a hug and tell him I’m proud of him," a person commented.

"Watching Michols talk to his stepdad about his mom breaks my heart. I would/ will NEVER treat my children that way bc of their s*xuality. Idc as long as they are happy! As a mommoa of adult children..you are enough Michols! Keep killin it hun," another fan wrote.

"Hope Michols can resolve the issues with his mother!" one user posted.

Other Southern Hospitality fans praised Michols' stepfather.

"i love that michols stepfather is so understanding. he needs that support," a person reacted.

"I’m actually obsessed w Michols. He’s my favorite newbie on Bravo, I love everything about this man. I wish I was his mom tbh. He’s an amazing person, he doesn’t deserve this," another netizen commented.

"It means a lot to me" — Southern Hospitality star Michols comments on his relationship with his stepfather

The latest segment of Southern Hospitality saw Micols have a one-on-one conversation with his stepfather. While speaking to the cameras, Michols stated he addressed Rivelinho as his real dad even though he was his stepfather because he grew up with him since he was six or seven. Michols added that his relationship with him was important and revealed he was not in contact with his mother.

"It's nice that I still, like, have a relationship with you, like, even though you and my mom are not together. It means a lot to me," Michols said.

The Southern Hospitality star reflected on his upbringing, noting that as an Afro-Latino, he witnessed a lot of "machismo." Therefore, coming out "as gay," made him feel he could not meet his parents' expectations of masculinity. Although he lost his mother's company, he was grateful for his stepfather's support.

When Michols asked his stepfather if he had been in touch with her, he said no, saying she called him but he never answered. Michols confessed it was difficult not to have his mother by his side. He stated he was discovering new aspects about his s*xuality but was certain his mother would never accept him.

"You have to make your life... and see... what's good for you. Because if you're gonna go by what other people do... You have to live for yourself and look for the relationship that suits you, because if you're with someone that your mom would choose, that's not it," Michols' stepfather explained.

The Southern Hospitality star admitted it made him happy that his stepfather knew he would eventually want to marry and settle. Michols confessed it was a conversation he could never have with his mother and added that he would ultimately reach a point when he would stop seeking her approval.

Southern Hospitality season 3 airs every Thursday at 9 pm ET exclusively on Bravo.

