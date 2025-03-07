Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 10 recap: Michols asks Preston to prom while Bradley shares information about Will

Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 10, aired on March 6, 2024. This episode served as the season finale and was titled Guilty Until Proven Innocent. The cast attended a law school prom organized by Emmy for Will, but the night quickly turned chaotic.

Michols asked Preston to prom, while Bradley and TJ continued investigating the rumors about Will’s alleged infidelity. Their findings led to a confrontation that ultimately made many cast members believe Will was guilty.

Meanwhile, Grace brought Oisin to the event, causing tension among Maddi and Eva. The episode ended with Will teasing more drama for the reunion by hinting at some "screenshots."

Everything that happened in Southern Hospitality season 3 episode 10

The Southern Hospitality finale focused on the cast attending prom. Michols asked Preston to prom using cakes. Michols gave Preston two cakes—one labeled 'yes' and the other 'no.' Preston chose 'yes,' making it official.

Later in Southern Hospitality, he told Michols that he wanted to be exclusive and had deleted his dating apps. Being new to relationships, Michols said he wanted to experience those firsts with Preston.

Meanwhile, Brad and TJ continued digging into the cheating rumors surrounding Will in Southern Hospitality. Brad, who considered Emmy like a little sister, felt that she had lost her identity in her relationship.

He learned that a Republic employee knew one of Will’s law school friends. This source confirmed that Will was frequently seen with a woman on campus, to the point that people assumed she was his girlfriend. In a conversation with TJ and Mia, he said:

"I was trying to figure out who is this girl that was being accused of being around all the time in law school."

According to previous claims, Will had described this woman as a study partner with a crush on him. However, Brad received texts stating that the two briefly lived together. Later, TJ told Maddi that Will had taken this woman to his law school prom, the same event where they allegedly slept together.

Based on the timeline, this incident occurred just before Will began frequenting Republic and speaking negatively about Emmy. TJ expressed his belief that Will cheated and suggested that his actions afterward were driven by guilt.

Before prom, Emmy planned the event with elaborate decorations, hors d'oeuvres, and a full bar. However, tensions escalated when Austin arrived alone, revealing that Will had called Allie’s brother that day to confront him about the cheating rumors. Michols found it unusual that Will would choose to do this right before the event.

Southern Hospitality star Grace then arrived with Oisin. She knew that Eva, who had previously been involved with Osin, was also attending. Grace said:

"I genuinely do not understand the problem you have with me."

Molly, a friend of Eva’s, confronted Grace and called her a "psychopath." Grace defended herself by saying that Eva had given her permission to hook up with Oisin. When Maddi and Eva joined the conversation, Maddi was disappointed in Grace, as she had previously claimed she wanted to make things right with Eva.

The argument in Southern Hospitality escalated, with Grace yelling at Eva that Oisin did not like her. Maddi then stated that Oisin didn't like "any of them," to which Grace admitted she had only used him for s*x.

Later in the night, the confrontation about Will’s alleged cheating took place. Will admitted to texting Allie’s brother, who denied being the source of the rumors. Mia suggested that Austin and Will talk one-on-one, with Emmy present there, since the matter involved her.

However, the group followed them, leading Will and Emmy to storm out. The two dismissed the rumors, identifying the woman in question and claiming that she had only stayed at Will’s place when they were in New York for Watch What Happens Live. Mia was skeptical, stating that Will was not the "friendly type" to offer such hospitality.

TJ accused Will of looking down on others, to which Will responded by suggesting that TJ was projecting his own frustrations onto him. TJ got emotional, recalling how he had supported Will in the past, but Will made fun of him for crying. This led TJ to state that he was certain Will had cheated.

He warned Emmy that Will would eventually betray her. Meanwhile, Brad became convinced that Will had been unfaithful and predicted that he would never marry Emmy.

Will from Southern Hospitality (image via Bravo)

Emmy, frustrated with the repeated confrontations at public events, accused the group of using these moments to target her. Mia responded that Emmy refused to listen to people in private. Emmy and Will then left the prom, with Emmy claiming she knew secrets about the others.

Later in Southern Hospitality, Brad announced the prom king and queen. Before he could announce the queen, Grace loudly declared herself the winner. However, the actual winners were Maddi and Joe.

The two shared a dance, but the night ended with Will saying that Emmy had screenshots of something that "wasn’t supposed to leave the group." He referred to it as an "atom bomb" that would trigger Maddi and clear their names. He also hinted that this revelation would play a major role in the upcoming reunion.

Fans can stream Southern Hospitality season 3 on Bravo.

