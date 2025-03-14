"She deserves a lot more" — Southern Charm star Taylor admits to being wrong about matchmaking Molly with Shep

Bravo released episode 10 of Southern Charm on March 13, 2025. It was followed by After Show episode, where Taylor Ann Green expressed some doubts about encouraging Molly O'Connell to date her ex, Shep Rose. Taylor shared her thoughts with Rodrigo Reyes, stating that Molly deserved someone better than Shep.

"She deserves a lot more than Shep. She deserves someone who... just offers a lot more than Shep does," said Taylor.

Taylor explained that she initially thought Molly and Shep would be a good match because of their quirky personalities and similar values. However, she also acknowledged that Molly wouldn't tolerate cheating. Taylor and Rodrigo agreed that Molly was smart enough to know that dating Shep would be casual and not a serious relationship.

"I love Molly. I think that I was, like, trying to force her on him because I was just like, give him the next pretty thing, the next new, shiny beautiful human being," stated Taylor.

Taylor admitted that she wanted to keep Shep focused on someone else so he wouldn't interfere with her new romance.

Southern Charm stars Molly opens up about Shep Rose and dating pressure

While walking their dogs in the latest episode of Southern Charm, Molly O'Connell shared more about her crush on Shep with Taylor. Molly mentioned that her feelings for Shep were not serious. Taylor understood Molly's perspective, but still thought it would be good for Molly to explore her feelings. She wanted Molly to have fun and get back into dating.

"I just want her to maybe get out there and have some fun. Maybe Shep is good practice. He's good practice getting back into the dating pool," said Taylor in a confessional.

Molly confided in Taylor about the experience of having their friends interfere in her potential romance with Shep. This interference, such as Austen's comments in the Bahamas, made Molly feel like she was back in middle school. Molly found the situation embarrassing, not because of Shep's behavior, but because of how the rest of the group was reacting.

Taylor agreed that the reaction from others seemed forced and acknowledged that it could cause Molly to put pressure on herself. In the February 13 episode of Southern Charm After Show, Shep Rose explained that he had known Molly for over a decade. Molly had even set him up with one of her friends after his breakup with Taylor.

"So I didn't think that there was any interest there. Then apparently some developed," stated Shep.

Shep didn't think Molly had romantic feelings for him until recently. Shep revealed that he didn't pursue a connection with Molly due to his relationship with Sienna. He didn't want to complicate things further. Shep praised Molly's honesty, saying she was someone who spoke her mind freely.

In the latest episode of Southern Charm, Shep opened up to his father about his recent breakup with Sienna. Feeling devastated by the events of the Bahamas where the whole cast was present to witness the fallout, Shep shared that he felt like a "lame duck" and went to Cuba on a fishing trip to take his mind off things. His father reassured him that things weren't meant to be and he should take a lesson from the events.

Catch the finale of Southern Charm on Bravo next Thursday at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

