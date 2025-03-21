"He did me dirty" — Southern Charm star Venita Aspen breaks silence on split with JT

The latest episode of Southern Charm season 10, released on March 20, 2025, ended with a surprising update on Venita Aspen and Jarrett "JT" Thomas. Two months after filming wrapped, the two started dating, but their romance was short-lived.

Venita shared more details about their relationship on the Southern Charm After Show, which airs immediately after the episode. She explained that she and JT stopped talking after a party hosted by Madison LeCroy and Ryan Albert, as shown in the latest episode.

However, they reconnected in the fall and started dating again. Venita confessed that she had developed strong feelings for JT. She also speculated about the reason for their breakup, suggesting that JT had wronged her. The two had a falling out, and Venita has not spoken to JT since having also unfollowed him on social media.

"He did me dirty. And now it's, 'I'll put your head on a f**king stake,'" Venita said.

Southern Charm star Venita questions JT's loyalty after he misses the finale party

Venita had been supporting JT despite his disagreements with other cast members. However, when he failed to attend Madison and Ryan's finale party, she began to question his loyalty. On the After Show, Venita recalled texting JT during the summer soiree, sending him pictures of her outfit and inviting him to join her. Although JT replied with compliments, he never showed up.

"And I was just like, 'I guess he's just showing his true colors to me.' I was riding for the kid, and he just didn't show up," said Venita in the Southern Charm After Show.

At the gathering, Austen Kroll and Craig Conover showed their support for Venita and JT's relationship, hoping he would make an effort for her. Venita was disappointed by JT's absence, feeling that he had revealed his true priorities. Meanwhile, during the latest Southern Charm episode, Venita visited JT to talk about a racist comment he allegedly made about her to his barber.

Venita said she didn't believe JT would say something like that. She asked him to avoid visiting the barber again. JT clarified that the issue stemmed from a miscommunication on Ryan's part, who had informed Venita about the comment. JT expressed his frustration over the situation. Venita concluded the conversation by expressing her support for JT.

Later, Ryan and Madison hosted a party attended by the Southern Charm cast. Venita and Leva spoke to Ryan about the barber incident. Ryan insisted that he was telling the truth and trying to protect Venita. Rodrigo joined the conversation, defending Ryan; however, Ryan mentioned that they didn't need more opinions.

Filming for Southern Charm resumed in January 2025, five months after Madison LeCroy and Ryan Albert's summer party. It was revealed that Craig had met with Shep Rose and Austen Kroll to talk about his recent breakup with Paige. Craig shared that he and Paige had a normal Thanksgiving together at her parents' house. However, a couple of weeks later, Paige called him to discuss their relationship.

Craig sensed that Paige intended to end their three-year relationship. Paige explained that she needed to focus on herself and regain control of her life. Consequently, she decided to break up with Craig.

The conversation remained calm, and Craig understood Paige's decision. He confided in Shep and Austen because he trusted them. Craig waited to share the news until Paige announced it on her podcast. He also mentioned that Paige had asked him to buy her an engagement ring but later told him to wait. Craig wondered if this was a sign that Paige was having doubts.

Watch new episodes of Southern Charm air on Bravo on Thursdays at 8 pm ET and the next day on Peacock.

