"We can just move on" — Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy gives emotional health update on husband Brett's cancer journey

Brett Randle's health issues have been a focus on season 10 of Southern Charm. At the start of the season, his wife Madison LeCroy shared that Brett had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer in late 2023. After entering remission, Brett still dealt with complications, including difficulty swallowing.

Ad

Later, Madison revealed that doctors found a tumor on Brett's kidney, but were unsure what it was. However, in the March 13 episode of Southern Charm, Madison shared some positive news with her mom Tara. Brett's test results showed no cancer, just abnormal tissue.

Madison felt a huge sense of relief as she had been worried for a long time and was grateful that Brett's health was improving. Madison acknowledged that experiencing a health scare like this would always leave some worry, but for now, she was just thankful they could move forward.

Ad

Trending

“I feel like once you experience something like this, you're always gonna have worry. But at this moment, I just have to be thankful that now we can just move on with our happily ever after life," expressed Madison.

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy further opens up about Brett's health scare and their journey to parenthood

Ad

In the After Show episode which was aired on March 13, Madison expressed her relief and happiness that Brett's health issues are now behind them. However, their journey to this point was not easy. Furthermore, Madison shared that her father had also been diagnosed with cancer around the same time as Brett. Unfortunately, her father passed away.

This experience was very difficult for Madison, as she faced the possibility of losing both her father and husband. She had to find the strength to support Brett while dealing with her own emotions. Brett's initial diagnosis had put his and Madison's plans to have children on hold.

Ad

Ad

However, with the good news about his health, Madison's mom Tara pointed out that they could now start trying for a baby. Madison recalled Brett's enthusiastic response to the news, saying he was ready to move forward.

"I mean, I think that literally, in the same breath he said, 'Everything's negative, now we're ready,'" said Madison.

In a previous conversation that was shown in a flashback on Southern Charm, Madison and Brett had discussed growing their family. Madison had mentioned that if she didn't have a daughter, they would need to keep trying. Tara jokingly suggested that Madison could have twins, but Madison was hesitant, making a lighthearted comment about her body being partially artificial.

Ad

Ad

After filming ended for the current season, Madison and Brett announced they were having their first child together, a baby girl. Madison was overwhelmed with excitement when she found out she was pregnant. According to Madison, it was a welcome change after a difficult two years. Madison revealed that she shared the news with her son, Hudson, first.

“Obviously, at first he's like, 'Eh.' And then we recently got a puppy, so he goes, 'Actually I really love caring, so might as well.' I was like, 'Okay. This is going to be way different, but okay.'" revealed the Southern Charm star.

Ad

Madison revealed the news on an Amazon Live stream in February where she mentioned that she had previously thought it unlikely she would have a girl but was thrilled when she found out she was having a daughter. She joked that she would need to work harder to afford all the cute clothes for her baby girl.

The finale episode of Southern Charm will air next Thursday, March 20, 2025, on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback